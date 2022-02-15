ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: ‘We Deserve To Be Safe’

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGL5V_0eEtXTSA00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a community filled with grief and anger gathered for another rally on Tuesday, the calls for change are growing louder in Chinatown .

Neighbors say the area isn’t safe anymore, following the brutal fatal stabbing of a Korean-American woman inside her own apartment .

It turns out the suspect has 30 prior arrests and prosecutors say the alleged crime was sexually motivated, CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday.

Many at a rally said if there’s no change in the city, there will be another victim.

“We want to live in a safe community where we don’t have to worry when we go out of the apartment,” said Charles Yoon, president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York.

READ MORE : Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

As the makeshift memorial grows outside 35-year-old Christina Lee’s apartment on Chrystie Street, there are also more calls for justice.

“It’s not safe anymore,” one resident said.

“Not safe at all,” another said.

“We deserve to be safe — not feel, but be safe — in our city, in our homes,” Chinatown resident Susan Lee said.

And the demands for more secure streets in the area are coming from more than the Asian community.

“She didn’t deserve that,” said Antonio Brooks of The Bowery.

“We need to come together and support each other a little more,” added Ray Miranda of Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

READ MORE : Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

Lee was fatally stabbed Sunday morning at home. Police say 25-year-old Assamad Nash followed her and pushed his way into her apartment, and then grabbed a kitchen knife .

Neighbors heard Lee screaming for help and called 911.

According to the criminal complaint, Nash imitated a woman’s voice and called out to responding officers they did not need police.

About an hour later, officers knocked down the door. Prosecutors say they found Lee’s body in the bathroom, with 40 stab wounds, and allege Nash was hiding under the mattress, a knife tucked behind the dresser.

On Monday, he denied any wrongdoing.

“I didn’t kill nobody,” he said as he was taken to court.

READ MORE : NYPD Investigating Killing Of Woman In Chinatown Building

The scene was still blocked off on Tuesday and Lee’s apartment remained on complete lockdown.

“My understanding is that they want to do as thorough a job,” building owner Brian Chin said. “They can keep this building locked down as long as it takes to give this girl the justice she deserves.”

Chin said the Asian community has been screaming about safety issues in Chinatown for years.

“We have been unheard and this is the consequences of their inaction,” Chin said.

The rise is recent attacks fueled Councilwoman Julie Won to run for office. She told CBS2’s Christina Fan the city must target the underlying pattern fueling the violence.

“Within the last two years, out of the targeted hate crimes that have been reported, two-thirds have been women, Asian women,” Won said. “The fact is, we continue to seeing an overlapping pattern of homelessness, mental illness, and substance abuse.”

Authorities say Nash, who is homeless, has 18 prior arrests in New Jersey and 12 in New York City. His criminal history ranges from damaging MetroCard machines to assaulting a man on the subway on the Lowest East Side back in September. Prosecutors allege he killed Lee while out on supervised release for three other cases, Fan reported.

On Tuesday, residents and AAPI activists demanded city leaders overhaul how New York handles homelessness and mental illness.

“We’ve got a broken set of systems, and we’ve seen through this pandemic how mental illness and homelessness have been growing without adequate response,” said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander .

The superintendent says the Department of Buildings inspected both the front door and Lee’s apartment door and all the systems functioned as they should have, adding Nash was somehow just able to sneak in behind her.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.

Comments / 18

Harvey Nortan
4d ago

This is what happens when this country free these black Gorillas, they uncivilized dangerous and wild

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened at the Van Siclen Avenue station near Livonia Avenue in East New York at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. (credit: NYPD) According to police, the suspect first punched the 20-year-old woman in the back. After a verbal argument between the two, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged Monday with murder and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. He stayed silent during his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors allege he committed the crime while out on supervised release for three other cases. Police said Nash stalked and followed Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street. Sources told CBS2’s Ali Bauman that Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed. “He followed her up all six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Arrested After 4-Year-Old Punched In Head In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged after he punched a four-year-old in Times Square, police said Saturday. Police say it happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Seventh Avenue near West 46th Street. Raphaela Rivera told CBS2’s Thalia Perez about the moments after she says her son, Angel, was punched in the back of the head by a stranger with a closed fist. “I turn around, and the baby is screaming and crying. And I said, ‘What happened?’ My daughter said that guy right there hit him,” Rivera said. She says the 4-year-old was knocked to the ground but was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY: 5 Hurt, More Than 100 Firefighters Respond To Brooklyn House Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive house fire erupted overnight in Brooklyn. More than 100 firefighters responded to a two-story home on Ashford Street in Cypress Hills just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Brooklyn 2-Alarm Box 1781, 79 ASHFORD ST, PRIVATE DWELLING, 1ST & 2FL, Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) February 19, 2022 Five people, including two firefighters, were reportedly hurt. They are all expected to be OK. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Long Island Man Thomas Saxton Accused Of Threatening Children’s Hospital In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of threatening to shoot people at a children’s hospital in Queens. The NYPD says he was not only armed when the caught him Thursday, but he also had a cache of weapons and ammo at his home. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, pictures released by police help paint a disturbing picture — guns, ammo and bulletproof vests that investigators allegedly found in 34-year-old Thomas Saxton’s car and home. Today, officers from the @NYPD105Pct responded to a person threatening to shoot inside a hospital. They quickly apprehended him & recovered 2 loaded ghost guns....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Funeral Held For Jayquan McKenley, 18-Year-Old Rapper Killed In Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral was held Friday for a teenager killed leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The funeral for Jayquan McKenley was held in Harlem. The 18-year-old rap musician was killed earlier this month in a drive-by shooting. Mayor Eric Adams called attention to McKenley’s murder and the drill rap genre that he says in partially to blame for the spike in gun violence. He met with drill rappers following McKenley’s death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Protesters Gather Outside Bridgewater Police Headquarters In Support Of Black Teen In Controversial Mall Brawl Video

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There are calls for justice after a controversial mall brawl in New Jersey. Protesters, who say skin color played a role in how the two teens involved were treated, took their complaints to police Saturday. One name repeatedly echoed across the plaza of Bridgewater Police Headquarters. Protesters chanted, “We are Kye.” The demonstrators were there to support Z’Kye Husain, an eighth grader they say was racially profiled and brutalized by a pair of police officers as seen in video taken inside Bridgewater Commons Mall earlier this month. READ MORE: Video Of NJ Officers Breaking Up Teens’ Mall Fight Raises Concerns...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Wake, Funeral Arrangements Announced For Fallen FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fallen firefighter will be remembered at a wake and funeral next week. Arrangements for Jesse Gerhard were announced Saturday. A wake will be held Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at Frederick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Islip. A funeral will take place Wednesday afternoon at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bayshore. Gerhard died Thursday at his firehouse in Queens after having a medical episode.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dias
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Stabbed During Attempted Robbery At Queens Subway Station, 3 Suspects Wanted

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three suspects Saturday after a man was stabbed overnight at a subway station in Queens. It happened in the mezzanine area of the Jamaica-Van Wyck station at around 3 a.m. According to police, three men tried to rob the victim before stabbing him in the buttocks. The victim, in his 40s, was in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital. This latest violent incident happened the day after Mayor Eric Adams announced the next phase of a new subway safety plan. According to the NYPD, transit crimes are up by 65% in the first two months of 2022 compared to 2021.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Mayor’s Subway Safety Plan Personal For Members Of Asian American Community Who Knew Michelle Go

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams’ plan for subway safety is personal for members of the Asian American community who knew Michelle Go, who was killed after being pushed into an oncoming train in January. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke with two women who described their unimaginable loss. “I was numb. I just felt stunned. I was just in a state of shock,” said Jieun Ko, who will never forget the morning Go was killed. “I was disturbed that it happened at 9:30 in the morning, like that’s in broad daylight. I hated the quickness of it. It was just, in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mother Dies, Father And 10-Month-Old Son Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and a man and 10-month-old boy were injured in an overnight house fire on Long Island. Lisa Ostrowski, 31, died in the blaze. Stephen Ortner, 30, and their son Leo Ortner were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital after the fire in East Setauket, Suffolk County police said Friday. Neighbors said they felt helpless as they watched the midnight fire rip through the family’s home on Old Town Road near Dorothy Street, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. Karina Schwarz was looking out her window when she spotted smoke and fire at her neighbor’s home across...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New Photos Show Suspects In Stabbing Of Bronx Convenience Store Worker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update on the stabbing of a Bronx convenience store worker last month. Police have released new video and photos of the five suspects wanted in the Jan. 21 incident on Grand Concourse and East 170th Street. Police say the armed suspects assaulted several workers and stole money from the cash register, along with cell phones. A 37-year-old worker was stabbed multiple times, and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Prospect Heights#Hate Crime#Korean#Cbs2#Asian
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Stabbed On L Train, Suspect On The Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who investigators said stabbed a rider on the L train Thursday afternoon. The victim, 22, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition after being stabbed in the leg multiple times, according to police. It was unclear what led to the stabbing just before 2 p.m., but police said it was unprovoked, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. The police scene stretched from Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Third Avenue in Manhattan. It was unclear exactly where the incident started. The subway station entrance at First Avenue and East 14th in the East Village was blocked off by police, but has reopened. Commuters said they’re frustrated with delays and crime. “Police have been picking it up and being on the platform more, but mental health is something that really NYC needs to do something about,” Chris Art said. “I’ve been waiting at least an hour to get on the L train. They announced that the L was going to be coming on the other track, on the opposite track, and it never did that,” Benjamin Kramer said. There was limited L train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions after the incident, according to the MTA.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police Investigating Murders Of Brooklyn Grandmother, Grandson Who Were Poisoned Months Apart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are probing two mysterious deaths in Brooklyn. They say a 4-year-old boy and his grandmother were poisoned within a few months of each other. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, both the woman and her young grandson died in 2021, three months apart, but police say the cases have just now been ruled homicides. Police sources say the grandmother had been staying with the boy and his mother at their home on 65th Street in Bensonhurst. Last February, investigators say the grandma, 63-year-old Tofoon Man, died following complaints of stomach pains while inside the apartment. A few months later, last May, police say paramedics rushed her 4-year-old grandson, Wilhelm Ducatl, to the hospital after he, too, complained of stomach pains. He died a couple days later. Police say the medical examiner preliminarily determined the child may have been poisoned. Investigators then looked further into his grandmother’s case, exhuming her body and running toxicology tests. Police say on Wednesday, the medical examiner officially ruled both were poisoned and murdered. A motive remains unclear. Police sources say they’re looking to question little Wilhelm’s parents about the deaths and a possible connection to a custody dispute.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bobby Vanderhall Sentenced In 2017 Murders Of Mother, Sister, Family Friend On Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man who murdered three people on Long Island in 2017 was sentenced Friday. Bobby Vanderhall, 39, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Prosecutors say he killed his mother, sister and a family friend using a hammer and kitchen knives in August 2017 in his home in Hempstead. A fourth woman was hurt and survived. Vanderhall pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder this past October.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS New York

Concerns Growing Among New York’s Ukrainian Community Over Tension With Russia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of New York City’s Ukrainian community are paying close attention to what’s happening back in their homeland. Many at a popular Ukrainian restaurant in Coney Island are worried about the growing tension with Russia. One woman told CBS2’s she’s concerned about her family’s safety. “I’m really worried because I have all my family live there. My mom and my sister live there, and I’m really afraid because I cannot take my sister here. I cannot take her here. I hope … everything will be OK,” Brooklyn resident Olga Aksonova said. The state department is advising Americans not to travel to the Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Islip Volunteer Firefighters Mourn Loss Of Jesse Gerhard In Queens House Fire

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY is mourning the loss of one of their own after Jesse Gerhard collapsed and died Wednesday night. Thursday evening, a procession transferred Gerhard’s body to NYU where he will continue to give to others as an organ donor. In addition to serving the FDNY for seven years, Gerhard volunteered in his hometown of Islip, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. “Since he was two years old, that’s all he’s ever wanted to be is a fireman. His great grandfather was a captain in Queens and once he saw his helmet, that’s all he wore,” said his father Bruce Gerhard....
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Jersey City Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 5-Year-Old Ingested Meth

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mother from Jersey City and her boyfriend have been arrested after the woman’s five-year-old son ingested methamphetamine, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Saturday. The 20-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and drug possession after the incident on Feb. 18. Authorities said they were not releasing their names in order to protect the child’s identity. The child is now in good health, officials said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Police: Sara Perez, 18, Fatally Struck By Unlicensed Teen Driving Pickup Truck In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Queens on Thursday, and police say the driver was a teenager who does not have a license. Police say the 16-year-old driver was picking up his dad’s truck from an auto shop, and as he was backing up, he accelerated forward and hit an 18-year-old woman on the sidewalk. Surveillance video shows the car tires reversing off the sidewalk into the street and then quickly lurching forward before onlookers eventually run over. It happened around 5 p.m. on Northern Boulevard by the corner of 107th Street in...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Explosion Blows Off Manhole Cover In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an explosion in a manhole in Midtown on Friday afternoon. A secondary fireball followed, along with flames and heavy black smoke, snarling traffic on 11th Avenue at West 56th Street. Con Edison was working in that location when the manhole started smoking. The FDNY says the manhole cover blew straight up and happened to hit a streetlight pole, causing it to fall back down and preventing nearby pedestrians or drivers from possibly getting hit.
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy