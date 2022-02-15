Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: ‘We Deserve To Be Safe’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a community filled with grief and anger gathered for another rally on Tuesday, the calls for change are growing louder in Chinatown .

Neighbors say the area isn’t safe anymore, following the brutal fatal stabbing of a Korean-American woman inside her own apartment .

It turns out the suspect has 30 prior arrests and prosecutors say the alleged crime was sexually motivated, CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday.

Many at a rally said if there’s no change in the city, there will be another victim.

“We want to live in a safe community where we don’t have to worry when we go out of the apartment,” said Charles Yoon, president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York.

As the makeshift memorial grows outside 35-year-old Christina Lee’s apartment on Chrystie Street, there are also more calls for justice.

“It’s not safe anymore,” one resident said.

“Not safe at all,” another said.

“We deserve to be safe — not feel, but be safe — in our city, in our homes,” Chinatown resident Susan Lee said.

And the demands for more secure streets in the area are coming from more than the Asian community.

“She didn’t deserve that,” said Antonio Brooks of The Bowery.

“We need to come together and support each other a little more,” added Ray Miranda of Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Lee was fatally stabbed Sunday morning at home. Police say 25-year-old Assamad Nash followed her and pushed his way into her apartment, and then grabbed a kitchen knife .

Neighbors heard Lee screaming for help and called 911.

According to the criminal complaint, Nash imitated a woman’s voice and called out to responding officers they did not need police.

About an hour later, officers knocked down the door. Prosecutors say they found Lee’s body in the bathroom, with 40 stab wounds, and allege Nash was hiding under the mattress, a knife tucked behind the dresser.

On Monday, he denied any wrongdoing.

“I didn’t kill nobody,” he said as he was taken to court.

The scene was still blocked off on Tuesday and Lee’s apartment remained on complete lockdown.

“My understanding is that they want to do as thorough a job,” building owner Brian Chin said. “They can keep this building locked down as long as it takes to give this girl the justice she deserves.”

Chin said the Asian community has been screaming about safety issues in Chinatown for years.

“We have been unheard and this is the consequences of their inaction,” Chin said.

The rise is recent attacks fueled Councilwoman Julie Won to run for office. She told CBS2’s Christina Fan the city must target the underlying pattern fueling the violence.

“Within the last two years, out of the targeted hate crimes that have been reported, two-thirds have been women, Asian women,” Won said. “The fact is, we continue to seeing an overlapping pattern of homelessness, mental illness, and substance abuse.”

Authorities say Nash, who is homeless, has 18 prior arrests in New Jersey and 12 in New York City. His criminal history ranges from damaging MetroCard machines to assaulting a man on the subway on the Lowest East Side back in September. Prosecutors allege he killed Lee while out on supervised release for three other cases, Fan reported.

On Tuesday, residents and AAPI activists demanded city leaders overhaul how New York handles homelessness and mental illness.

“We’ve got a broken set of systems, and we’ve seen through this pandemic how mental illness and homelessness have been growing without adequate response,” said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander .

The superintendent says the Department of Buildings inspected both the front door and Lee’s apartment door and all the systems functioned as they should have, adding Nash was somehow just able to sneak in behind her.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.