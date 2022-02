Perhaps the biggest storylines of the 2022 NFL offseason will center around quarterback movement. We've heard plenty about Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, but will either actually change teams? And then there are a handful of other quarterbacks who might be right in the mix of trade conversations. Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield have varying levels of trade intrigue. With the Super Bowl behind us -- and free agency less than a month away -- the dominoes should start to fall soon. What is the latest on these eight quarterbacks and their futures?

