Kite fishing

All of the rivers and passes that drain into the Gulf out of the 'Glades have them now from five to fifty pounds. We look for corners, points, etc - places where they can hold right on the bottom and attack anything that comes their way. Instead of tossing lures (which will work well enough as long as they're right on the bottom...) we work almost straight up and down in 8 to 12 feet of water (or more) with very simple bait rigs on at least 80lb leader with a 5/0 or 6/0 hook set up with at least a rod's length of leader and an egg sinker from one ounce on up rigged knocker style... For a sure bite use any live bait as long as it's legal size... mangrove snapper, small catfish (de-barbed), small jack crevalle, pinfish, ladyfish (my favorite), etc. Avoid places with hard current (an area of much slower current is where they'll be as close to hard current as possible... ). Or that same place where the current is moving hard - only pay your visit at slack or near slack tide conditions. A spot that's hot on one tide is rarely good on the opposite tide so you end up moving around a bit until you find a spot or two (or three) that's holding fish... By the way the heaviest line we use is only 30lb mostly and 20 will do for you light tackle guys...Much better suited is one particular rod we use with 65lb line and at least a 100lb leader...

HOBBIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO