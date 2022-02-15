ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Energy crisis' in fat cells behind inflammation associated with obesity

By Karolinska Institutet
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study published in Nature Metabolism, KI researchers show how disturbances in the energy metabolism in human fat cells, can lead to the development of inflammation and insulin resistance. Mikael Rydén's and Niklas Mejhert's group at the Department of Medicine, Huddinge, examines what drives the development of...

medicalxpress.com

scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
People

COVID Increases the Risk of Heart Failure by 72% in Unvaccinated People, Even in Mild Cases

COVID-19 illness, even mild cases, can leave people with a significantly higher risk of life-threatening heart problems, a new study found. In one of the largest analyses yet of the long-term effects of COVID-19, researchers found that the virus drastically increases the chance of heart issues like failures, strokes and irregularities, and the potential of deadly blood clots in the legs and lungs for at least a year after infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals potential target for alcohol-associated liver disease

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have uncovered a new pathway that helps explain how consuming too much alcohol causes damage to the liver, specifically mitochondrial dysfunction in alcohol-associated liver disease. The discovery, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, can also help lead to a new treatment approach for people suffering from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
#Fat People#Energy Crisis#Immune Cells#Inflammation#Fat Cells#Ki#Salwan Maqdasy Et Al
Phys.org

How our body controls inflammation during clean-up mechanisms of damaged cells

A research team from Cologne and Osnabrück has investigated in detail how messenger substances signal inflammation during the removal of damaged cells in the body. Using high-resolution microscopy methods, the researchers were able to show that two proteins interact dynamically with each other and thus determine whether a dying cell triggers an inflammatory reaction in the body.
CANCER
yale.edu

Yale Experts at the Forefront for Understanding Multiple Sclerosis and Associated Inflammation

Inflammation and autoimmune diseases – including multiple sclerosis (MS)—often go hand in hand. While this may be unsurprising, given that inflammation is an integral part of physiology that seeks to protect the body after deviations from its normal state, such as those created by injury or infection, excessive inflammation is problematic. For patients with MS and other autoimmune diseases, inflammation can diminish quality of life by degrading otherwise healthy parts of the body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Discovery of key protein in malaria parasite opens door to novel treatment

An international team has discovered a protein that plays a key biological role in a parasite that causes malaria. Deactivating this protein reduces in vitro growth of Plasmodium falciparum, the protozoa behind the most virulent form of the disease, by more than 75%. The team, led by Professor Dave Richard of Université Laval, recently published details of the discovery in the scientific journal mBio.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Method enables blood-brain barrier repair in neurological disorders

An impressive number of brain pathologies are closely linked to major cerebrovascular defects, which are currently impossible to treat due to a lack of drugs. The discovery by researchers from the ULB Neuroscience Institute is therefore particularly promising, as not only have they developed a new class of molecules that specifically correct these dysfunctions, they have also demonstrated their effectiveness in mouse models of radically different brain pathologies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Possible third cure to HIV: Progress in a time of regression

Following the news that a third person has been cured of HIV, a Northwestern Medicine expert says partially matched blood cells could be used to cure many people living with both cancer and HIV. The novel treatment, which uses blood from umbilical cords, may have less complications than past cures...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows need for painkiller caution to prevent kidney damage

Taking too much ibuprofen or similar painkillers can damage kidneys, but a recent study has revealed some people at high risk are still being prescribed them. Research has found that prescriptions of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) reduced over the two years before the pandemic. However, they were still being given to some people at high risk of kidney damage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Defeating leukemia cells by depriving them of energy

Acute myeloid leukemia, which affects blood and bone marrow cells, is a particularly dangerous form of cancer. More than half of patients under the age of 60 die. This proportion rises to 85% for patients over 60. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, and from Inserm, in France, have identified a previously unknown mechanism that could lead to the development of new therapies. The selective activation of AMPK, a key enzyme in the energy balance of tumor cells, would indeed lead to their death by triggering the cells stress response. Moreover, the scientists have successfully exploited this energy gap in an animal model of the disease: a combination of two drugs—one of which is already on the market—has indeed shown promise. However, their effectiveness has yet to be confirmed on leukemia stem cells, which have the ability to escape many treatments to restart tumor growth. These results can be found in the journal Cell Reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new method for stimulating signaling to improve metabolic health and possibly treat obesity

Following up on a 2018 study that identified an epigenetic modifier known as histone deacetylase 11 (HDAC11) as a potential therapeutic target for treating obesity and diabetes, researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine have published new research that finds HDAC11 regulates G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) called beta-adrenergic receptors (β-ARs).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

First study to analyze brain changes associated with juvenile fibromyalgia

Juvenile fibromyalgia is a syndrome characterized by a chronic pain affecting the whole body. It also causes fatigue as well as sleep and mood disorders. It affects children and adolescents—mainly girls—worldwide and it appears during a critical period of the brain development. Analyzing the brain changes that occur in the first stages of juvenile fibromyalgia could help to better understand the pathophysiology of this syndrome, which had not been approached from this perspective to date.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Helping the body overcome SARS-CoV-2

As messenger substances, interferons stimulate various responses of immune cells and play a key role in activating the immune system. They are proven active agents against various diseases, especially type I interferon alpha 2, which has been widely used against hepatitis C and B. "However, there are different subtypes of interferons whose clinical potential has not yet been fully explored," says Stephanie Pfänder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

What Does Ejection Fraction Have to Do With Heart Failure?

My patients’ concerns about heart failure are usually, “What is my prognosis?” “What are the treatments, like medication and surgery, that are available to me?” But some people will ask me for their ejection fraction (EF) number if they’ve read about it, or had it discussed with them. This is especially true if they want to know if it’s changing over time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH

