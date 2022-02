Newswise — Amsterdam NL, February 7, 2022 – Many recovered COVID-19 patients continue to exhibit significant and long-lasting cognitive deficits in memory, attention, language comprehension and multitasking, as well as fatigue. These symptoms can persist for many weeks to months after the early symptoms of infection have subsided. In a new study scientists demonstrated that cognitive impairment in patients with long-COVID can be significantly improved in three to four days using alternating non-invasive brain stimulation using microcurrents (NIBS). They report their findings in two long-COVID patients, in Restorative Neurology and Neuroscience.

