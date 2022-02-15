ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin, 18th in downhill, plans to enter 6 Olympic races

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is still planning to enter a total of six Alpine skiing races at the Beijing Olympics....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Downhill#Ap
wcn247.com

Regez leads 1-2 finish by Swiss in Olympic skicross final

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryan Regez led a 1-2 finish by Switzerland in the Olympic skicross final at Genting Snow Park. Regez grabbed the lead early and never relinquished it along a course filled with bumps, jumps and rolling terrain. He raised his arms in triumph shortly after crossing the finish line. Alex Fiva finished with the silver and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik took bronze. Italian skicross rider Simone Deromedis won the small final with a little bit of flair. He was coming off the last jump and did the splits before crossing the finish line.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Skiing for joy, Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal -- a halfpipe gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu captured Olympic gold in the women’s ski halfpipe final to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games. She warmed up with a 93.25 on her first pass before going even higher and bigger to post a 95.25 on her second. The contest was sealed by the time she dropped for her final run and she took a nice relaxed stroll through the halfpipe. The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China adds to her gold from big air and silver from slopestyle. Defending Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe was second and Canadian teammate Rachael Karker took bronze.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Gu captures gold...who's to blame?

BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu has captured gold in the women’s ski halfpipe final to become the first action-sports athlete to earn three medals at the same Winter Olympics. Gu warmed up with a score of 93.25 on her first run, before going even higher and bigger to post a 95.25 her second. The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already possessed a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle. Defending Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe of Canada finished second and her teammate Rachael Karker earned the bronze.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcn247.com

Olympic ski halfpipers crank up the tunes before their runs

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyle skier's fill their world with “double corks” and “Japan grabs" in the halfpipe but it’s often the music that helps sync it all together. Those AirPods are almost as important as the bindings on their skis. New Zealand’s Nico Porteous plans to crank up the Notorious B.I.G. song “Who Shot Ya?” in the Olympic ski halfpipe final this weekend. It’s the same tune Porteous was actually listening to when he captured bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He recently re-discovered it at the Winter X Games. He used it then and won. It's now a good-luck tune.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Recent Russian doping controversies at the Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The doping case of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has dominated the conversation at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Doping and other controversies involving Russian athletes have played a significant role at recent Olympics.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Russia beats Sweden to set up final vs. Finland at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Arseni Gritsyuk scored the shootout winner to put the Russians into the men’s hockey final by beating Sweden 2-1. The team known as Russian Olympic Committee will face Finland on Sunday looking for back-to-back gold medals. Goaltender Ivan Fedotov stopped six of the eight shots he faced in the shootout after making 34 saves in regulation and overtime. Nikita Gusev and Yegor Yakolev also scored in the shootout for the Russians. Anton Slepyshev scored their only goal in regulation.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

After skating debacle, Bach takes rare shots at Russians

BEIJING (AP) — A worldwide wave of sympathy has flowed to Kamila Valieva for the ordeal she endured at the Beijing Olympics. IOC President Thomas Bach joined on Friday, giving a rare rebuke to the Russian coaches. It was a change in tone for Bach, who has defended Russian efforts to remain in the Olympics despite a massive doping scandal starting in 2014. Millions of viewers watching one of the marquee Olympic events cringed when Valieva's coach greeted her with criticism after a mistake-filled routine. Bach says he was “very disturbed” watching, Valieva entourage's "tremendous coldness" to her. Russian officials struck back at Bach, saying the IOC and the media have bullied the 15-year-old since she tested positive for a banned substance.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Britain relay team loses Olympic silver over Ujah doping

LONDON (AP) — Britain's 4x100-meter relay team has been stripped of its silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Ujah’s sample taken in Japan in August contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle. Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation, but CAS said he claimed to have not knowingly or intentionally doped and that “the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement." That argument was not accepted.
WORLD
wcn247.com

IOC chief slams Russians' treatment of Valieva

BEIJING (AP) — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has criticized Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s (val-YAY’-vahz) entourage for what he called their “tremendous coldness” toward the 15-year-old skater after her mistake-filled free skate at the Olympics. Bach says it was “chilling” to see on television. Valieva, who has been at the center of a controversy over a positive doping test, finished fourth overall despite placing first in the women’s short program earlier in the week. Afterward her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, was seen on camera berating the visibly upset Valieva.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500

There are 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The race kicks off the NASCAR season with defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson starting from the pole and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman joining him on the front row.
MOTORSPORTS
wcn247.com

Clippers race to early lead, cruise past Rockets 142-111

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers sped to a 17-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 142-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. Terance Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4% from 3-point range and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jalen Green had 21 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 19 for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight and for the 11th time in 12 games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy