ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZTHz_0eEtUvVf00

MOSCOW — Russia says that some units participating in military exercises will begin returning to their bases. That adds to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently, but officials gave no details on the pullback.

It wasn't immediately clear where exactly the troops that the Russian Defense Ministry said were pulling back were deployed or how many were leaving.

According to The Associated Press, a U.S. defense official said Monday that hours before the announcement, some Russian units were moving closer to Ukraine, not away from the border. Western allies continue to believe that Russia could attack at any time.

The announcement Tuesday came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated the country was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis. That changed the tenor after weeks of rising tensions.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov noted that the U.S. has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Asked by Putin if it made sense to continue diplomatic efforts, Lavrov responded that possibilities for talks haven't been exhausted and proposed to continue the negotiations.

Despite Lavrov's comments, Western officials said some forces and military hardware were moving toward the border.

The U.S. also announced Monday that it would close its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and move operations to a city further from Russia. Operations will be moved to Lyiv, located near the border of Poland and Ukraine.

Also, on Monday, two plane-loads of U.S. military equipment arrived in Kyiv to boost Ukraine's defense.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists packed civilians onto buses out of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Friday, a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use as justification for all-out invasion of its neighbour. Warning sirens blared in Donetsk after it and the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#The Associated Press#Russian#Ukrainian
The Guardian

Pro-Russian separatists order mass evacuation of eastern Ukraine

The leaders of pro-Russian proxy states in eastern Ukraine announced a mass evacuation of citizens to Russia on Friday evening, amid fears Moscow is manufacturing tension in the region to provide a pretext for renewed military intervention in Ukraine. After the evacuation announcement, warning sirens sounded in Donetsk and other...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy