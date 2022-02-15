ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Send Go should be back online today after yesterday's hack

By Cliff Saunders
 3 days ago

The co-founder of crowdfunding site 'Give Send Go' tells KTRH that the site should be back and running sometime this morning. Jacob Wells says the site was hacked yesterday, with names of donors contributing to Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' spread across platforms like Twitter. Give Send Go raised $10M after Go Fund Me confiscated donations last week.

"When you take a stance on freedom, this is part of what comes with the territory. It is unfortunate," Wells told Houston's Morning News.

This comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the War Emergency Powers act to try and kill the protest movement.

"Peaceful protest is the bedrock of any democracy. What's happening in Canada is atrocious," Wells said.

You can listen to the rest of the interview below.

