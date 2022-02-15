ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway wins gold, silver in men's large hill nordic combined; Japan third

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DXg8_0eEtT63Q00

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway's Joergen Graabak and Jens Luraas Oftebo won respective gold and silver medals in the individual Gunderson large hill and 10km cross-country Olympic nordic combined event on Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Graabak crossed the finish line in 27:13.3, just 0.4 faster than his countryman at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, China.

Japan's Akito Watabe finished third with a time of 27:13.9.

"It's a bit surreal to be honest. I really didn't expect that, but I had a really strong finish and was able to cross the finish line first, so it's really a big dream come true," Graabak told NBC.

Graabak, a three-time gold medalist and two-time silver medalist, also won gold in the event at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Germany's Manuel Faisst and Austria's Lukas Greiderer rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Americans Jared Shumate, Ben Loomis and Taylor Fletcher finished 17th, 19th and 23rd, respectively.

Team USA's Jasper Good placed 34th. Germany's Johannes Rydzek, who won the event in 2018, finished 28th.

The 2022 Winter Games nordic combined schedule continues with Gunderson large hill and 10km training Wednesday in Zhangjiakou. The next medal event will be the team Gunderson large hill and 4x5km cross country event Thursday.

The final nordic combined event airs live at 6 a.m. EST Thursday on NBCOlympics.com and re-airs at 2 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

Tears and cheers: Faces from the Beijing Winter Olympics

NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Olympic Skater Apologizes For Distasteful Hand Gesture

A Russian Olympic skater has apologized for giving the bird after a victory over the United States. Daniil Aldoshkin confirmed to the media that he meant no offense to anyone after making a middle finger gesture as he crossed the finish line. Aldoshkin, along with two teammates, claimed silver in...
SPORTS
