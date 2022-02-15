Norway wins gold, silver in men's large hill nordic combined; Japan third

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway's Joergen Graabak and Jens Luraas Oftebo won respective gold and silver medals in the individual Gunderson large hill and 10km cross-country Olympic nordic combined event on Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Graabak crossed the finish line in 27:13.3, just 0.4 faster than his countryman at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, China.

Japan's Akito Watabe finished third with a time of 27:13.9.

"It's a bit surreal to be honest. I really didn't expect that, but I had a really strong finish and was able to cross the finish line first, so it's really a big dream come true," Graabak told NBC.

Graabak, a three-time gold medalist and two-time silver medalist, also won gold in the event at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Germany's Manuel Faisst and Austria's Lukas Greiderer rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Americans Jared Shumate, Ben Loomis and Taylor Fletcher finished 17th, 19th and 23rd, respectively.

Team USA's Jasper Good placed 34th. Germany's Johannes Rydzek, who won the event in 2018, finished 28th.

The 2022 Winter Games nordic combined schedule continues with Gunderson large hill and 10km training Wednesday in Zhangjiakou. The next medal event will be the team Gunderson large hill and 4x5km cross country event Thursday.

The final nordic combined event airs live at 6 a.m. EST Thursday on NBCOlympics.com and re-airs at 2 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

