In one corner, you have the Detroit Pistons — losers of 12 of its previous 13 games including eight in a row. In the other corner, you have the Boston Celtics — winners of 11 of its past 12 games including nine in a row. If you feel like this matchup is lopsided, man are you 100% correct. Over the past dozen games, the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rating at 94.7 and net rating at plus-21.9. The Pistons are, unsurprisingly dead last in net rating at minus-12.1.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO