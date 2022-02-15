Good Vibrations - A Celebration of The Beach Boys

The yellow and black attack is back. The 1980s band as famous for their faith as their heavy metal hymns will play a show at the Music Factory in Battle Creek. Ah, the 80s... If you remember the hairband scene from the decade of greed, you probably remember Stryper. They were the band that tried to rock as hard as Van Halen and Motley Crue, but did it not for the girls, the drugs, and the fame, but for the Lord. Somewhere in that part of your brain labeled "useless knowledge," might be stored the fact that Stryper's name was based on a Bible verse (Isiah 53:5), but did you know the name had another meaning? Robert Sweet, drummer, and brother of singer Robert Sweet, created a backronym for Stryper: "Salvation Through Redemption, Yielding Peace, Encouragement, and Righteousness".

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO