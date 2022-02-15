ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Vibrations - A Celebration of The Beach Boys

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing a cast consisting of members from founding Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and Al Jardine’s respective touring bands, Good Vibrations is the ONLY Beach Boys show qualified to faithfully re-produce all of those legendary songs...

www.gmtoday.com

Connecticut Post

Beach Boys member AJ Jardine to perform in Torrington

TORRINGTON - Al Jardine, an original and co-founding member of The Beach Boys, brings his Family & Friends Tour to the Warner’s Main Stage at 8 p.m. March 5. Jardine will be joined on stage by Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips. The ladies are the daughters of Brian Wilson, who co-founded The Beach Boys with Al Jardine and wrote many of the group’s iconic hits. “Family & Friends” will also feature Al’s son, Matt Jardine, who has toured for many years with both The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson.
TORRINGTON, CT
nowdecatur.com

LoCash Tap Beach Boys Members For Next Single

LoCash's next single, called “Beach Boys,” actually features The Beach Boys’ co-founder Mike Love and longtime band member Bruce Johnston. The song won't be officially released until next month but LoCash got to debut the song with Mike and Bruce as special guests of the Beach Boys' on Sunday (February 6th) during their sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Classic Rock Songs Inspired by Blues Artists

We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
ROCK MUSIC
State
California State
WDBO

Win Beach Boys Tickets

Enter below (2/11-2/27) for your shot to win two tickets to the festival and a pair of tickets to see The Beach Boys in concert!. To purchase tickets, click here.
MUSIC
pontevedrarecorder.com

Beach Boys to return to The Amp on March 5

On Saturday, March 5, iconic group The Beach Boys will perform live at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre. As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

With ‘Help!’ and ‘Summer Days,’ The Beatles & The Beach Boys were on the cusp of their masterpieces

We recently posted a year-by-year breakdown of the parallels and friendly competition within The Beatles and The Beach Boys' careers. By the time 'Rubber Soul' came out, the era of album-oriented pop had begun and both bands were racing to release the ultimate pop album, but right before that, 'Help!' and 'Summer Days (and Summer Nights!)' found both bands on the cusp of their masterpieces. Here's our segment on that crucial moment in pop history:
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Benee Manifest A Vampire In ‘Beach Boy’ Video

Benee has shared a new video for her latest single “Beach Boy,” in which she manifests a vampire boyfriend. The track will feature on the New Zealand pop star’s new EP, Lychee, which will be released on March 4. In the visuals, Benee gets a paper cut...
MUSIC
Al Jardine
Brian Wilson
kusi.com

The Oak Ridge Boys celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘Elvira’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Elvira and the release of a new album. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Richard Sterban about the band and his career. Richard Sterban was a back up singer for Elvis...
SAN DIEGO, CA
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Beach Boys Concert in Wildwood NJ is August 27th, 2022.

The Beach Boys are riding into 2022 with two concerts in New Jersey. The famous California band is touring without Brian Wilson and Al Jardine, they will perform @ The Count Basie Center in Red Bank on April 5. The group will then return to New Jersey on Aug. 27...
WILDWOOD, NJ
WKMI

’80s Christian Rock Band Stryper to Play Battle Creek Concert

The yellow and black attack is back. The 1980s band as famous for their faith as their heavy metal hymns will play a show at the Music Factory in Battle Creek. Ah, the 80s... If you remember the hairband scene from the decade of greed, you probably remember Stryper. They were the band that tried to rock as hard as Van Halen and Motley Crue, but did it not for the girls, the drugs, and the fame, but for the Lord. Somewhere in that part of your brain labeled "useless knowledge," might be stored the fact that Stryper's name was based on a Bible verse (Isiah 53:5), but did you know the name had another meaning? Robert Sweet, drummer, and brother of singer Robert Sweet, created a backronym for Stryper: "Salvation Through Redemption, Yielding Peace, Encouragement, and Righteousness".
BATTLE CREEK, MI
#Guitar Riffs#The Beach Boys
Riverside Press Enterprise

New reggae festival California Vibrations makes its debut in Long Beach

Reggae, and some hip-hop, too, returned to Long Beach this weekend with a three-day festival made up of more than 50 acts that included a tribute to the genre’s biggest star by three of his sons. Goldenvoice’s California Vibrations Festival (aka Cali Vibes) kicked off at Marina Green Park...
LONG BEACH, CA
loudersound.com

Fields Of Dreams: how the original festivals shaped the future of rock music

Almost by the time the flames had gone out on his mangled Stratocaster and the wreckage had stopped smouldering, Jimi Hendrix’s performance at the Monterey festival in California in June 1967 had transformed his profile in the US from little more than an underground figure with a still-to-be proved reputation filtering over from Britain, into a full-blown supernova superstar.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Neil Young wanted Lynyrd Skynyrd to record this classic song of his

In the mid ‘70s, Neil Young sent Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant a demo tape of a new song he hoped Skynyrd would record. The song was called “Powderfinger,” with evocative lyrics about a river, a boat, guns, “Big John” and “Emmy Lou.” Right in the wheelhouse of Ronnie Van Zant, whose charismatic vocals excelled on danger-laced story songs like Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special,” “That Smell,” “The Needle and the Spoon” and even “Gimme Three Steps.”
MUSIC

