This week we ask: What creature nests close to the ground, has a nickname of “snowbird,” and is a focus of bird research at MCLA?. This past Saturday morning, I woke up early and left campus at 5:40 a.m. with my housemates, who were going to band birds near October Mountain. We got to our location, a quaint wooden house belonging to a kind man named Ed Neumuth around 6:30 a.m. We arrived just as the hot pink sun was hovering above the horizon. At 1732 feet in elevation, the sunrise was breathtaking.

