(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. has signed a lease for more than 125,000 square feet of office space in Texas’s capital city, according to the Austin Business Journal. The video platform, owned by ByteDance Ltd., will occupy the top six floors at 300 Colorado St. in downtown, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The company had 96 online job listings for Austin as of Feb. 11, the report said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO