Pleasantrees, Blake's to open cannabis-infused beverage facility at Gibraltar Trade Center site

Blake's Hard Cider in Armada and cannabis company Pleasantrees are opening a marijuana and CBC-infused beverage facility inside the former Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens.

Both companies made the announcement on Monday. The location will also include a Pleasantrees provisioning center, that will only be curbside and medical marijuana to start.

Pleansantrees, which was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Harrison Township, has four locations in Michigan with the Gibraltar location to be the company's fifth in the state. They also have a location in Massachusetts and are set to open a second.

Pleasantrees' Founder and CEO Randy Buchman said he grew up near the trade center.

"It is fair to say that turning Gibraltar into a cannabis facility has been my Mt. Everest summit, and now I am nearly to the top," he said.

According to Blake's, they will occupy about 25,000 square feet of the venue that will include the provisioning center and athe beverage processing facility.

“We have been focusing on our alternative alcohol offerings and know we need partners, like Pleasantrees, in the cannabis space that are experts and share the same values and ambitions as we do. Together we truly believe we can set the standard for quality and consistency to help bring fun, approachable cannabis-infused beverages to market in a big way," Founder Andrew Blake said.

More details on the partnership are expected to be announced at a later date.