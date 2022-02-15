ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Royalty Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Deere DE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:07 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Q2 Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Dropbox shares pop 8% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Dropbox Inc. initially popped 8% in extended trading Thursday after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts, and it topped $2 billion in annual sales. The company's board also authorized a repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock. Dropbox posted net income of $124.6 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $345.8 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share. Revenue soared 12% to $565.5 million from $504.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 37 cents a share on revenue of $558 million. Dropbox's stock has dropped 4% so far this year; the broader S&P 500 index has slid 8%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Cisco Raises Annual Earnings Forecast, Announces $15 Billion in Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, expecting to benefit from higher prices driven by global chip shortages and an eventual decline in logistics costs as shipment delays abate. Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading after the networking firm announced a $15 billion increase to its stock repurchase program and reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Informatica stock plummets to more than 30% below IPO price after disappointing earnings report

Shares of Informatica Inc. plummeted 29.3% toward new lows in volatile morning trading Thursday, after the recently-public data management software company reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations. The stock, which was halted once for volatility after the open, was now trading 31.3% below its $29 IPO price, which was set as the company went public on Oct. 27, 2021. The company reported late Wednesday a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 20 cents from 21 cents, missing the FactSet consensus 21 cents. Revenue rose 8.0% to $406.7 million, above the FactSet consensus of $396.2 million, with cloud annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rising 39.9% to $316.99 million. Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville said the quarterly results were strong, "although not in the areas investors may have liked, with cloud ARR 'only' in-line with guidance." The stock has tumbled 39.6% over the past three months, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 30.5% and the S&P 500 has slid 5.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalty Pharma#Snapshot#Ap#Rprx#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

DoorDash earnings: Business expands, growth slows

One year after releasing its first earnings report as a public company, DoorDash is a mixed bag. The food delivery platform released its earnings results for Q4 and FY2021 on Wednesday, posting record quarterly highs in total orders, marketplace gross order value, monthly active users (MAUs) and revenue. But it also posted its highest quarterly GAAP-adjusted net loss since Q4 2020 as it contends with decelerating revenue growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

AppLovin stock drops nearly 20% after 2022 outlook disappoints

AppLovin Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company’s forecast revenue range for the year fell mostly below Wall Street expectations. AppLovin. APP,. -6.67%. shares dropped 17.6% after hours, following a 9% drop to close the regular session at $68.71. At Wednesday’s close, shares were...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Walmart reports earnings beat, raises dividend

Walmart Inc. WMT, +4.01% shares rose 3% in Thursday premarket trading after the retail giant reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised its dividend. Net income totaled $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, after a loss of $2.09 billion, or 74 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.50. Revenue of $152.87 billion was up from $152.08 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $151.72 billion. E-commerce sales were up 1% year-over-year, but soared 70% on a two-year stack. Walmart International sales were down 22.6% to $27 billion, impacted by $10.1 billion due to divestitures. Walmart U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, were up 5.6% with transactions up 3.1% and average ticket up 2.4%. The FactSet consensus was for a U.S. comp sales increase of 6%. For full-year 2023, Walmart is guiding for U.S. comp sales growth of slightly above 3%, excluding fuel, and EPS growth in the mid-single digits. The FactSet consensus is for U.S. comp growth of 2.7% and EPS of $6.70, implying about about 4% growth. Walmart also raised its annual dividend about 2% to $2.24 per share for fiscal 2023. The first installment of 56 cents per share will be paid on April 4 to shareholders of record as of March 18. Walmart stock has tumbled 9.3% over the last year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize, the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales. Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion), compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.20 billion, while cost of sales rose 5.0% to $1.91 billion. The realized gold price...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy