Stock Market Today - 2/15: Russia Pullback Sparks Dow Futures Surge; Oil Prices Tumble

Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

U.S. equity futures surged higher Tuesday, while oil prices tumbled and the dollar eased, as investors reacted to reports that Russia has pulled some of its troops from the Ukraine border amid what appears to be a de-escalation of tensions between the adjacent eastern European nations. "This gives the...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

FXStreet.com

Russia-Ukraine tensions heighten, bond prices soar, stocks tumble

Summary: Stocks tumbled, bond prices soared, metal prices rallied, and yields fell as the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine over its border escalated. Evidence grew that Russia was moving toward an imminent invasion. At this time of writing, the DOW was down 1.75% (34,322) while the S&P500 lost 2.05% to 4,385 (4,465 Wednesday). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slumped 8 basis points to 1.97%. Risk-off saw precious metals take off. Gold jumped 1.55% to US$1,899 (US$ 1,870) while Silver rose 0.94% to US$23.80 (US$ 23.40). In FX, the flight-to-quality saw the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc as best performers. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, gained mildly to 95.82 from 95.75. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slid 0.39% to 114.95 (115.60). The USD/CHF pair (US Dollar-Swiss Franc) dipped 0.28% to 0.9200 from 0.9230. Sterling gained 0.29% against the US Dollar, the GBP/USD pair settling at 1.3620 (1.3565). The Euro was little changed, settling at 1.1362 from 1.1360 on Wednesday. Risk and Asian/Emerging Market currencies were mixed. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) dipped to 0.7190 from 0.7197 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.6690 from 0.6675. The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 6.3340 from 6.3370. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) was flat at 1.3440.
Jens Stoltenberg
Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk
Olaf Scholz
stockmarket.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opens Lower; Upstart Surges On Strong Guidance & Buyback Plans

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 130 points. This is despite signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine that ignited a rally on Tuesday. Accordingly, NATO today accused Russia of increasing its troop count after Moscow claims that it has begun withdrawal. Western leaders have also warned that they have yet to see evidence of Russia withdrawing its troops. NATO defense ministers are also due to meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss what the military alliance has called one of the most serious security crises in Europe.
pulse2.com

Flora Growth (FLGC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Flora Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: FLGC) increased by 14.04% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Flora Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: FLGC) increased by 14.04% today. Investors are responding positively to Flora Growth announcing that the company has signed an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures Fall As U.S. Says Russia Invasion 'Imminent'; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

Dow Jones futures fell slightly Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with the Russia/Ukraine crisis in focus and Nvidia headlining overnight earnings. The stock market rally fell solidly intraday Wednesday, but rallied to close little changed after newly released Fed meeting minutes that held no new, hawkish surprises.
TheStreet

Bitcoin, Crypto Prices Surging as Russian Troops Pullback

Cryptocurrency prices were surging Tuesday following reports that Russian troops were pulling back from the Ukraine border. Bitcoin was up 4.5% to $44,144, according to Coindesk, while ethereum rose 7.4% to $3,111 and dogecoin was up 3.4% to $0.149840. 'Stocks are Moving in Lockstep with Headlines'. The jump in prices...
pulse2.com

Clene (CLNN) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Clene, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) increased by 16.03% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Clene, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) increased by 16.03% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned the company a $19 price target. And...
Motley Fool

Why Continental Resources Stock Is Tumbling Today

Continental Resources reported a strong end to 2021. That has the company optimistic about what lies ahead in 2022 and beyond. Investors don't share that same optimism. Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had slumped more than 10% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The primary issue weighing on the oil company's stock was its outlook for 2022 and beyond, especially in light of falling oil prices today as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine appear to be easing.
pulse2.com

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) increased by 17.5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) increased by 17.5% today. Investors are responding positively to T2 Biosystems announcing the successful amendment and extension to its Term Loan Agreement with CRG Servicing LLC.
pulse2.com

Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: RLGT) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: RLGT) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the 3 months ended December 31.
pulse2.com

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by 22.26% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by 22.26% today. Investors are responding positively to ImmunityBio announcing the successful completion of its acquisition of the leasehold interest in an ISO Class 5 pharmaceutical manufacturing space in western New York from global pharmaceutical company Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX).
pulse2.com

Worksport (WKSP) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) increased by 16.89% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) increased by 16.89% today. Investors are responding positively to Worksport completing all required testing on the pre-production prototype of the Terravis System, including the Terravis SOLIS & Terravis COR energy storage systems.
pulse2.com

Cinedigm (CIDM) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) increased by 41.77% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) increased by 41.77% today. Investors are responding positively to Cinedigm’s third-quarter results. The company recorded a net loss of $0.5 million, or nil –...
Washington Post

Stocks rebound after Russia signals troop pullback

Markets mounted an enthusiastic comeback Tuesday, with all major U.S. indices climbing 1 percent or more on reports that Russia was pulling troops from Ukraine’s border. Stocks have sold off and oil prices ballooned in recent sessions amid fears that a Russian invasion was imminent. But even with the troop pullback, other military exercises continued, and the Biden administration remained on alert for a potential attack.
