Stock Market Today - 2/15: Russia Pullback Sparks Dow Futures Surge; Oil Prices Tumble

Summary: Stocks tumbled, bond prices soared, metal prices rallied, and yields fell as the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine over its border escalated. Evidence grew that Russia was moving toward an imminent invasion. At this time of writing, the DOW was down 1.75% (34,322) while the S&P500 lost 2.05% to 4,385 (4,465 Wednesday). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slumped 8 basis points to 1.97%. Risk-off saw precious metals take off. Gold jumped 1.55% to US$1,899 (US$ 1,870) while Silver rose 0.94% to US$23.80 (US$ 23.40). In FX, the flight-to-quality saw the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc as best performers. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, gained mildly to 95.82 from 95.75. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slid 0.39% to 114.95 (115.60). The USD/CHF pair (US Dollar-Swiss Franc) dipped 0.28% to 0.9200 from 0.9230. Sterling gained 0.29% against the US Dollar, the GBP/USD pair settling at 1.3620 (1.3565). The Euro was little changed, settling at 1.1362 from 1.1360 on Wednesday. Risk and Asian/Emerging Market currencies were mixed. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) dipped to 0.7190 from 0.7197 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.6690 from 0.6675. The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 6.3340 from 6.3370. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) was flat at 1.3440.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO