ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the Jets and Giants can take away from the rise of the Rams and Bengals

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTAdX_0eEtSAg800
USA TODAY Sports (2); Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post; Robert Sabo

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The NFL always has been a copycat league, but the Rams’ nontraditional blueprint to achieve the ultimate success still doesn’t look to be the proper path for the Jets and the Giants to climb back into contending status — let alone to reach a championship level.

Both local football franchises felt years away from approaching the teams competing throughout what was a gripping NFL postseason, including several teams (Bills, Chiefs, etc.) that didn’t reach the Super Bowl.

As evidenced by Sunday’s participants, however, that does not necessarily have to be the case.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Here's what Rams QB Stafford said to Bengals QB Burrow after the Super Bowl ended

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford led a thrilling come-from-behind rally to lift the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl LVI championship over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It was his first title after 13 seasons in the NFL, a career in which he hadn't ever won a single playoff game until this season.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Giants#American Football#Jets#Bills Chiefs
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
New York Post

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly reveal whirlwind partying after Super Bowl 2022

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are learning firsthand how much of a whirlwind life can be after winning the Super Bowl. During a joint appearance on Kelly’s podcast, “The Morning After,” the longtime couple recounted what the hours looked like between Sunday evening and Monday morning after the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor answers why Samaje Perine was in game for key Super Bowl play

The Cincinnati Bengals’ playcalling and personnel decisions on their final two offensive plays of the Super Bowl left a lot to be desired. The Bengals had a 3rd-and-1 at the Rams 49 trailing 23-20 in the final minute of the Super Bowl. Cincinnati had two timeouts and decided to run up the middle with Samaje Perine, their second-string running back, who rushed for no gain. They burned a timeout after the play. Then they passed on fourth down despite the Rams’ defense being all over Joe Burrow in the second half of the game. Burrow ended up throwing a desperation pass incomplete while being pressured by Aaron Donald.
NFL
Field Level Media

Kyler Murray breaks silence on rumored Cardinals feud

Kyler Murray posted a photo of himself in his Arizona Cardinals uniform to Instagram on Monday, days after making waves by scrubbing his account of all references to the franchise. Murray spoke out Monday after his social media actions led to ESPN reporting that there was friction between him and...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy