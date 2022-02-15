ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What are the coronavirus rules in the four UK nations?

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMThR_0eEtS4T100

Coronavirus legal restrictions are being lifted in Northern Ireland and replaced with guidance.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed on Monday that he would make an order revoking the remaining rules on Tuesday.

But what are the current rules or guidance in all the nations of the UK?

– Northern Ireland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sgsE_0eEtS4T100

Under the Covid-19 regulations, people were still required to wear face coverings in public places and Covid certificates were needed for nightclubs.

Hospitality and entertainment venues will still be encouraged to use the Covid certificates but it will no longer be legally required.

The regulations in Northern Ireland were not due to expire until March 24, but had been reviewed by the executive every three weeks.

However, Northern Ireland has no functioning executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister.

Requirements for risk assessments in work places for social distancing will also be scrapped, with it now also being guidance.

Self-isolating and testing guidance currently remains the same.

– Scotland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2fOT_0eEtS4T100

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will publish a new strategic framework for dealing with Covid-19 on February 22.

Currently pupils and teachers in secondary schools in Scotland must wear face coverings in classrooms, however this requirement will be removed on February 28.

Face coverings will still be required in other communal, indoor areas within high schools, but this will be kept under “regular review”.

They are still required in all indoor public spaces for people aged 12 and over, including public transport and shops.

Covid certificates meanwhile remain in place in certain places and businesses, service providers and places of worship must adhere to guidance.

The Scottish Government is also moving to extend its Covid powers until September 24.

The requirements will next be reviewed on February 22.

– Wales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzFav_0eEtS4T100

Wales is currently at Alert Level 0, meaning there are no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events. All businesses and premises are also open.

Covid passes for indoor and outdoor venues are due to be scrapped on February 18, and the requirement to wear face coverings in certain venues is ending 10 days later on February 28.

– England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KmHT_0eEtS4T100

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the remaining domestic coronavirus restrictions in England – including the legal requirement to self-isolate – could be lifted within weeks.

He is due to present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21, with an aim of lifting the requirement to self-isolate within days of that.

The current self-isolation regulations, which include self-isolating for 10 days unless you have a negative lateral flow test on days five and six, expire on March 24.

No other UK nations have said they will follow England with dropping self-isolation rules, with Wales stating explicitly it will not change its rules.

Face masks and Covid passes are no longer required in England.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

A Coronavirus May Be Behind Outbreak Of Mysterious Illness In UK Dogs

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak is currently sweeping through dogs in the United Kingdom – and experts suspect a coronavirus might be to blame. The illness, which is not the novel COVID-19 coronavirus we’ve all come to know and despise, has been increasingly reported since early 2022. With cases...
PETS
The Independent

What are the latest UK travel rules for vaccinated travellers?

With the scrapping and reintroduction of red lists, PCR tests, lateral flow tests and self-isolation at various points during the last six months, it’s been tough to keep track of the UK’s fluctuating travel rules.And the line-up has changed once again, following the government’s announcement that it would end all travel testing for fully vaccinated visitors from 11 February.Transport secretary Grant Shapps called it “a landmark moment for international travel”, saying: “After nearly two years of necessary but complex travel arrangements these changes will make it cheaper and easier for families to travel, taking advantage of the UK’s high levels...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Robin Swann
Person
Boris Johnson
pymnts

Metaverse to Face Strict Online Rules in UK

If Meta, Facebook’s parent, thinks it can avoid stringent new rules in the United Kingdom (U.K.), the social media giant should think again. The company’s metaverse could face strict regulations, putting Meta and the other tech giants behind virtual worlds subject to billions of pounds or dollars in fines. That, according to the experts who have co-authored the soon to be implemented Online Safety Bill.
TECHNOLOGY
breakingtravelnews.com

Spain loosens rules for younger UK travellers

Spain has updated its Covid-19 entry requirements after seemingly being caught out by a rapid reopening elsewhere. From February 14th, UK children and teenagers aged between 12 and 17 can present a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival to Spain, as an alternative to having been fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ending of Covid restrictions could fuel sharp rise in cases, government scientists warn

The move to lift all restrictions and end free testing from next week could fuel a sharp rise in Covid infections, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Under the government’s ‘Living with Covid’ strategy, to be unveiled next week, the requirement for self-isolation among infected people is expected to be axed. It’s also been reported that free public testing will be scrapped and that funding for the UK’s leading Covid surveillance programme is in jeopardy.A sub-committee of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said transmission could increase by between 25 per cent and 80 per cent if people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Covid#The Scottish Government
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t feel safe in the UK’ as royal takes fight for police protection to High Court

Prince Harry doesn’t feel safe when he’s in the UK after losing police protection, the High Court has heard. Harry is bringing a claim over Priti Patel’s decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The Duke of Sussex’s family lost their taxpayer-funded police protection as a result of quitting their positions as senior working royals in the early part of 2020.The UK “is and always will be, his home”, the prince’s lawyers said, adding that the duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he...
U.K.
Travel Weekly

France vaccination status rules change for UK travellers

The qualifying period for vaccination status for UK travellers to France has changed. Britons wanting to go skiing or on city breaks for half term will have to get a booster if they received their second dose any earlier than May last year. To be recognised as fully jabbed, anyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

One dead and others injured as 120mph Storm Eunice batters UK and Ireland

One person has been killed and a handful of others injured as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.A man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Government to accept advice that will bring end to mandatory mask wearing

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said the Government will be accepting advice from health officials that will bring an end to mandatory mask wearing.Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but they will be advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.The changes will come into place on February 28.Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin said the Government will be accepting advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).He said: “We are moving from the emergency phase of the pandemic into a new transitionary phase, that’s clearly the case as per the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

With UK nationals told to flee Ukraine, what is behind the tensions with Russia?

The Foreign Office has urged Britons to leave Ukraine immediately. Foreign Office advice has been changed to urge UK nationals to immediately leave Ukraine by commercial means while they still can. With other Nato allies issuing the same advice to their citizens, the shift represented a heightening of concerns in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson allowed to read Partygate evidence gathered on him before answering police questions

Boris Johnson is being allowed to read evidence gathered about him by the inquiry into the No 10 parties before answering police questions, a leaked letter reveals.Sue Gray has granted permission to everyone under investigation – all Downing Street staff and the prime minister – limited access to notes taken about them by her inquiry.The letter, seen by ITV News, says she is allowing the access “as an exceptional measure”, pointing to the “particular circumstances surrounding this set of events”.Dated 17 February, it reads: “I appreciate that this is a worrying time for those affected by this process, which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel news - live: London Underground suffers delays and suspensions on all but two lines amid Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice is causing UK-wide travel disruption as the country is battered by winds of up to 100mph.GWR, Great Anglia and Southeastern have all suspended all services for the rest of the day; as have South Western, Chiltern Railways, and the Heathrow and Stansted Express.In the capital, the London Underground could grind to a halt as extreme weather has affected all but two lines on the Transport for London (TfL) network.Meanwhile, all trains from Euston station have been cancelled.A red weather warning is now in place across various parts of the country, with turbulent winds causing havoc for pilots...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

RAF aircraft was flown 330 miles for Boris Johnson photoshoot

A Royal Air Force aircraft travelled 330 miles from a base in Scotland for a photoshoot with Boris Johnson, before flying back.Pictures of the prime minister with RAF aircraft made some of the front pages about the Ukraine crisis on Friday, following his visit to the Waddington base in Lincolnshire on Thursday.An RAF P-8A Poseidon – which Mr Johnson was pictured standing in front of – was flown a distance of more than 330 miles from its base in Lossiemouth, Moray.The plane, a maritime patrol aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare, departed from its base shortly before 9am on Wednesday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy