NS&I doubles rate offered on green savings bonds

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

NS&I has doubled the rate being offered on its green savings bonds to 1.30%, with the launch of a new issue.

The bonds, which run for a three-year term, will help to finance the Government’s green spending projects designed to tackle climate change and help sustainability.

A previous issue of the bonds was launched in October 2021, paying 0.65% annually over a three-year term.

Experts said the old rate had been a “real disappointment” but added that NS&I was now “in the right ball park” with its new issue.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I chief executive, said: “Since we launched green savings bonds in October 2021, average rates among fixed-term products have increased, along with the bank base rate.”

He said the new issue “means that savers can save at a new competitive rate whilst also supporting the UK’s green agenda”.

NS&I has doubled the rate on its green savings bonds. It's a dramatic step that shows the old rate was a real disappointment, but it may be enough to see it flourish

Sarah Coles, Hargreaves Lansdown

The bonds can be bought and managed at nsandi.com.

The minimum investment in the new bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each issue.

Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds from NS&I.

The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time.

Experts said the new rate may be enough to attract savers.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “NS&I has doubled the rate on its green savings bonds.

“It’s a dramatic step that shows the old rate was a real disappointment, but it may be enough to see it flourish.”

She added: “These bonds are specifically designed to raise funds for particular projects, so falling short of the fundraising target would have put a spanner in the works.

“They had to do something pretty dramatic to turn these bonds around, and doubling the rate may well be enough.”

At least NS&I is now in the right ball park

Andrew Hagger, Moneycomms

Andrew Hagger from Moneycomms .co.uk said of the new launch: “There are higher rates on standard fixed rate savings products, however for those looking to do their bit for ‘green’ projects, at least NS&I is now in the right ball park and worth considering.”

Becky O’Connor, head of pensions and savings, interactive investor, said: “Finally, green means go for savers…

“While this rate is not top of the best-buys for three-year bonds, which are currently around 1.8% according to Moneyfacts , it is far more compelling for those wanting their money, up to £100,000, to be put to productive use in the UK’s growing low carbon economy, at no risk.”

NS&I savings and investments are backed by HM Treasury , which means any money invested has 100% security.

Money held in a bank or building society meanwhile is generally protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which protects consumers up to certain limits when financial institutions go bust.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “I am pleased that savers across the UK will have the chance to invest in this second issue of green savings bonds at a new rate, one that reflects upward movement across the wider fixed-term market.”

Reuters

Philippines offers at least $500 mln green bonds to European investors

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has sought European investors' support for an inaugural government green bonds offering worth at least $500 million, to raise funds for clean energy projects, his department said on Friday. Dominguez in a news release said the sale of these debt...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong to raise US$770 million in first retail green bond

HONG KONG (Feb 15): Retail investors in Hong Kong will soon be able to buy green bonds for as little as HK$10,000 (US$1,281) as the city looks to expand its role as a sustainable finance hub. The Hong Kong government is selling up to HK$6 billion in green debt directly...
RETAIL
spglobal.com

Maryland community bank's green bond may lead way for peers

A $4.59 billion-asset bank in Maryland may establish a template for other small and midsize banks seeking to tap into sustainability-oriented investors and help fund the climate transition. The bank, Forbright Inc., completed the placement of the $125 million green bond in December 2021 — a first for a U.S....
MARYLAND STATE
#Base Rate#Ns I#Nsandi Com
yourmoney.com

NS&I ups interest rate on products

The government’s saving arm has announced an increase to the interest rates on its easy access Direct Saver and Income Bonds. They have risen by 15 basis points from 0.35% gross/AER to 0.50% gross/AER. NS&I chief executive, Ian Ackerley, said: “The new interest rates will ensure that our products...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KEYT

USVI to refinance bonds to save public pension system

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has signed a bill to refinance more than $800 million worth of bonds following numerous attempts to save a public pension system that officials say faces collapse. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Wednesday that the savings from improved interest rates will help stabilize the pension system for at least 30 years. Nearly 9,000 government retirees and 8,000 active workers rely on the public pension system, which officials have warned could run out of funds by 2024 or sooner without a fix. The signing marks Bryan’s fourth and final attempt to save the pension system, which has several billion dollars in unfunded liabilities.
ECONOMY
Rochester Business Journal

I Bonds: A rare bright spot for the income investor

Investors have a natural affinity for income-producing investments. A steady stream of investment income is comforting even if it is not optimal from a total return perspective. Many investors, especially retirees, would gladly trade away some of the anxiety induced by watching a volatile stock market for the psychological comfort from receiving a secure stream ...
MARKETS
KEYT

Japan’s central bank offers bond purchases to keep rates low

TOKYO (AP) — The Bank of Japan has made an offer for unlimited government bond purchases, moving to curb a surge in long-term interest rates. Japan’s central bank set the interest rate for purchasing 10-year government bonds at 0.25%. The rate had risen close to that level on speculation the BOJ might begin reeling back its ultra-loose monetary policy in line with other central banks like the Federal Reserve. The BOJ offer drew no bids but still had the effect of lowering interest rates. The latest decision highlights the BOJ’s intention to keep interest rates super low since inflation remains well below its target rate of 2%. Japan’s benchmark interest rate has been kept at minus 0.1% for years.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
latinfinance.com

UISA, Geo Biogás to issue green bonds for biorefinery

Brazilian sugar and ethanol company UISA and biogas producer Geo Biogás & Tech plan to issue green bonds by the end of June this year to build a biorefinery in the central-west state of Mato Grosso, UISA CEO José Fernando Mazuca Filho told LatinFinance on Thursday. "Banks have...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Workplace parking levy must be scrapped or deferred, say business leaders

Business leaders have urged MSPs to scrap plans to give councils the power to introduce workplace parking charges ahead of a key vote on the issue.Scottish Conservatives are to bring a motion to annul the workplace parking levy (WPL) to Tuesday’s meeting of Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee.The Scottish Government agreed to handing powers for the controversial charge to local authorities in 2019, as part of budget deal with the Scottish Greens.Since then businesses have been hit by the Covid pandemic, with many also seeing charges increase as part of the cost of living crisis.The Scottish Chambers of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

January home sales rise ahead of expected rate hikes

Sales of previously occupied homes rose in January as a surge in buyers with cash and others eager to avoid higher mortgage rates snapped up properties, leaving the number of available houses on the market at a record low.Existing home sales rose 6.7% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.5 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. That's more than the roughly 6.08 million sales that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.Sales slipped 2.3% from January 2021 as the median home price jumped 15.4% from last year at this time, to $350,300.Those...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ending of Covid restrictions could fuel sharp rise in cases, government scientists warn

The move to lift all restrictions and end free testing from next week could fuel a sharp rise in Covid infections, scientific advisers to the government have warned.A sub-committee of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said transmission could increase by between 25 per cent and 80 per cent if people “return to pre-pandemic behaviours” without any mitigations in place.Under the government’s ‘Living with Covid’ strategy, to be unveiled next week, the requirement for self-isolation among infected people is expected to be axed. It’s also been reported that free public testing will be scrapped and that funding for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ditching planes for green travel could create 300,000 more jobs than would be lost, report says

Travellers choosing green modes of transport over airplanes could result in hundreds and thousands of more jobs than would be lost, according to a new report.It would give a boost to other industries - such as domestic tourism - that would mean job losses in the aviation sector would be far outweighed by those created elsewhere, the research - shared with The Independent - said. It comes months after the UK government’s climate advisers said more needed to be done to reduce demand for flying to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Low-carbon alternatives are not available at scale in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
WTVQ

Bond agencies affirm Lexington’s AA bond rating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Once again, the nation’s two bond rating agencies, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, have affirmed Lexington’s AA bond rating with a stable outlook. “This bond rating reflects strong fiscal management and a resilient economy,” Mayor Linda Gorton...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

