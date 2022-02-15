ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested in random BMX stabbing attacks across Albuquerque

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PShZ_0eEtS0w700

Officials have arrested a homeless man suspected of stabbing nearly a dozen people and critically injuring two of them while riding a bicycle in Albuquerque , New Mexico over the weekend.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez, has been arrested on charges of felony including burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was spotted by police officials on a BMX bike with a large knife and was taken into custody without incident.

The arrested man has a criminal history. He was held for drug possession and driving while intoxicated in the past, but was released from federal custody in 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, the stabbings were seemingly committed at random within hours along Central Avenue.

Mr Gutierrez is accused of asking a victim for money and yelling obscenities before pulling out a knife and using it at a crime scene near a smoke shop. Another crime scene included a homeless encampment.

Police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said there does not seem to be “any rhyme or reason” to the 11 stabbings.

The attacks began at around 11.15am on Sunday when a man was found suffering a laceration to his hand at a crime scene by police officers downtown. In another call about an hour later, the police were alerted to a stabbing outside a smoke shop near the University of New Mexico just a couple of miles away.

Over the next two hours, police officers were told of two more stabbings along Central Avenue, followed by another call at 2pm where a man was reportedly stabbing people outside a convenience store.

On reaching the spot, police found two victims who sustained neck wounds.

Two more calls came in in the next 20 minutes, followed by the final call where a person was stabbed outside a restaurant along another busy street less than a mile away.

The attacker was identified as a man on a bike armed with a large knife by the witnesses. They said the man appeared to be upset.

He was arrested after an officer saw a suspect who matched the description and watched him toss something into a trash can before the officer stopped him, the criminal complaint said.

Police issued a search warrant and a knife was found on the man.

The victims of the stabbing were rushed to different hospitals, out of which two have suffered critical injuries, while the rest have been hospitalised and are in a stable condition.

Some of the victims were treated for their injuries and released.

The suspect was previously charged for entering a tribal casino north of Albuquerque while armed with a revolver and ammunition.

He was also accused of stabbing his mother’s husband last September after domestic altercations but no charges were filed against him.

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Alexandria man arrested for fatal stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Feb. 11, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old Vicksburg, Miss., man early Tuesday morning. Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, of Alexandria has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
People

Man Riding BMX Bike Allegedly Injures 11 People in N.M. Stabbing Spree

One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed in "random" attacks along Central Ave. in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, officials confirm. Local news outlet KOAT reports 11 people were injured in the stabbing spree. The Albuquerque Police Department said the attacks began around 11 a.m. local time, with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WTNH

Hartford man arrested in Middletown stabbing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man earlier this month in Middletown. Police took Jordan Eaborn into custody on Thursday after he was seen walking in the area of Lincoln Street in Middletown. Police said a physical altercation occurred in the area of Main and Ferry streets on […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man stabbed in Freeport, suspect arrested

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was taken to a Freeport hospital on Saturday morning after being stabbed. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Mitchell had reportedly been located earlier with a stab wound to the chest at an address near the intersection […]
FREEPORT, IL
Eyewitness News

Officers discusses Albuquerque stabbings

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN) One of the crime scenes included a homeless encampment and another was near a smoke shop where the suspect asked a victim for money and yelled obscenities before he started swinging a knife, according to a criminal complaint.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New York Post

BMX-riding suspect nabbed after stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque: cops

A BMX-riding man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed 11 people in a random frenzy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said. Tobias Gutierrez, 42, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Albuquerque police said Monday. The string of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque#Drug Possession#Bmx
BreakingAC

Man arrested in Galloway stabbing

Police arrested a Burlington County man in a Galloway Township stabbing after a multi-town search that ended in Hammonton. Raul Virella Jr., 29, of Bordentown, allegedly stabbed Hisham Sarhan during a fight in the parking of Federal Court at about 8:45 Tuesday night. Sarhan, 23, of Somers Point, suffered stab...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale man arrested for Tuesday stabbing

A Hillsdale man, arrested late Tuesday in connection with a stabbing during a physical altercation at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Hillsdale, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less then murder, a 10-year felony. Shaun David Helton, 39, appeared in the...
HILLSDALE, MI
KOAT 7

Man accused of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque due in court Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT & AP) — The man accused in an Albuquerque stabbing spree that injured 11 people last weekend is due in court Friday. Tobias Gutierrez is scheduled to appear before a judge, who will decide if he should stay behind bars or be released. Gutierrez, who is homeless, is accused of stabbing 11 people in a matter of hours as she rode a bicycle around the city on Sunday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sacramento Bee

Woman dead, man arrested after stabbing attack in North Sacramento, police say

A man was arrested Saturday after a woman died from multiple stab wounds during an assault in North Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Norwood Avenue in the West Del Paso Heights neighborhood for a report of an assault and found a woman who had been stabbed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Man arrested after Carlisle stabbing

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police say they arrested a man after a stabbing. Floyd Robinson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. Police said Robinson stabbed a person around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of B Street. The victim was...
CARLISLE, PA
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kim Potter: Police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright sentenced to two years as judge commends her ‘honourable service’

Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year, has been sentenced to two years in prison.Potter, who claimed she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot the 20-year-old Black man, was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter in a trial in December.In passing sentence, which was significantly lower than the prosecution had asked for, Judge Regina Chu described it “one of the saddest cases I’ve had in 20 years on the bench.”The judge, appearing to break into tears as she spoke, said Potter had “honourably served for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Daunte Wright: Who was the 20-year-old Black man shot dead by Kim Potter in Minneapolis suburb?

The death of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in April 2021 sparked protests against the police even as tensions were already running high due to the murder trial of a police officer over George Floyd’s death a year earlier.Floyd’s death in May 2020 prompted waves of protests across the US and had a profound impact on the Black Lives Matter movement globally – but nowhere has it affected communities more than in Minneapolis.On 11 April 2021, outcry again returned to the city after Wright was shot dead by officer Kim Potter in Brooklyn Center,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy