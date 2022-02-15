ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo station shut as police investigate unattended package

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police evacuated Waterloo station and closed four bridges in central London while they assessed an “unattended item” on the South Bank .

Westminster Bridge , Waterloo Bridge, and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges were all shut off at about 11am on Tuesday.

Video footage shared on Twitter showed the station sealed off with police tape as crowds of people stood on the opposite side of the road.

In an update less than half an hour later, police said the item was not suspicious and the cordons would be lifted.

Police evacuated Waterloo station and closed four bridges in central London while they assessed an "unattended item" on the South Bank.Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges were all shut off at about 11am on Tuesday.Waterloo station and the surrounding area was also evacuated, with rail services disrupted between London Bridge and Charing Cross as a result.Video footage shared on Twitter showed the station sealed off with police tape as crowds of people stood on the opposite side of the road.
The Independent

The Independent

