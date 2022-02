The childhood actor’s newly acquired reputation as a bully on set and drama with Britney Spears has made fans question their nostalgia for her past roles. With the rebooting of programs such as the live-action sitcom “iCarly” and cartoons like “The Powerpuff Girls” and “DuckTales,” many are reflecting on media that impacted their childhoods. One show that has recently garnered attention from past viewers is the television series “Zoey 101.” The show ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, and it followed the titular character, played by Jamie Lynn Spears, as she attends a Malibu boarding school that recently became co-ed. A reexamination of the show by former fans was prompted by the release of Spears’ controversial memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” The book — pitched as an unfiltered, unapologetic account of her life and struggles — has sparked an immense amount of backlash from the general public, her co-stars and her sister.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO