Man Charged With Killing Baby in Arson Attack

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
A Kansas man is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing a baby by setting a home ablaze. Police in Johnson County identified the suspect on Monday as 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker....

Mom Accused of Decapitating Son Claimed Devil Was ‘Trying to Attack Her’

A Kansas City mom is accused of decapitating her young son late Tuesday, then calling cops to say that “the devil was trying to attack her.” A search warrant application says that officers arrived at the home at 11:45 p.m. to find blood trailing from the sidewalk to the front door and Tasha Haefs, 35, in the kitchen with blood on her hands and feet. Her 6-year-old son Karvel Stevens was found brutalized and fatally injured, and a decapitated dog was found in the basement. Court documents allege Haefs admitted to killing Karvel in a bathtub. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and is being held without bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
12-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating Death of 70-Year-Old Man

A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy is accused of fatally beating a 70-year-old Asian American man during a brutal carjacking attack. The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, allegedly joined two others in carrying out the deadly assault. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old also face murder charges in connection with the Dec. 2 carjacking, according to Philadelphia police. The victim, Chung Yan Chin, was left clinging to life in a hospital after prosecutors say the three youths threw him to the ground and pummeled him before making off with his vehicle. He suffered a brain injury and died on Dec. 21. The 12-year-old faces a court hearing next week, while 18-year-old John Nusslein faces a court hearing for murder charges in April. The 16-year-old, identified by police as Qiyam Muhammad, has an arrest warrant out for him but is not yet in custody, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Plastic Surgeon Arrested After Teen’s Botched-Surgery Death

A Denver-area plastic surgeon has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old patient who died after undergoing breast augmentation surgery. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Dr. Geoffrey Kim turned himself into police after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide. The charges stem from a procedure at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery on Aug. 1, 2019, during which 18-year-old Emmalyn Nguyen went into cardiac arrest. She spent more than a year in a coma before passing away in October 2020. David Woodruff, an attorney for Nguyen’s family, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kim alleging the teen “was left unobserved in the operating room” after she was administered anesthesia, The Denver Post reported. After she was left alone for several minutes, staff returned to find her “lips and face were blue,” the complaint said. Rex Meeker, a nurse anesthetist at the plastic surgery center, also faces a manslaughter charge in connection with Nguyen’s death, but he has not yet been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
DENVER, CO
Massachusetts Teens Accused of Beating Trans Student, Calling Him ‘Freak’

Two teen boys allegedly beat a transgender student in Massachusetts after a basketball game last week while taunting him with slurs like “fake boy” and “freak.” Allen Hart, an 18-year-old senior at Foxborough High School, and a juvenile were arraigned Tuesday and charged with a misdemeanor civil rights violation and felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The transgender boy, a student at North Attleborough High School where the game took place, has not been identified. He told investigators that a group of Foxborough students confronted him as he left the gym with two friends, asking him, “Are you a boy or a girl?” He endured multiple injuries to his face. Witnesses offered varying accounts of who swung first—Hart, the transgender student, or the juvenile also charged.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”
RIALTO, CA
Omaha Mom Arrested After Giving Birth on Sidewalk, Leaving Infant in Freezing Cold

A Nebraska woman who gave birth on a sidewalk over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of child felony abuse, according to Omaha authorities. An ambulance responding to a 911 call Sunday found that Trinity Shakespeare, 27, had left the area after delivering a baby boy on the pavement. The newborn, exposed to the 15-degree weather, had been covered up by bystanders. Shakespeare had previously shooed off medics earlier that morning, “adamant that [they] leave her alone” after a person with her called 911 to report that she was in pain, according to a fire battalion spokesperson. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that the alleged abandonment of the baby would likely warrant a child abuse or neglect charge. Shakespeare previously lost custody of two other young children after leaving them, dirty and improperly clothed, with a self-identified “drunk” in 2018. The man, who was not the kids’ father, told police Shakespeare had seemed “buzzed,” giving him the 1- and 2-year-old by saying, “Here you go.”
OMAHA, NE
Wild Video Shows Fancy Michigan Country Club Engulfed in Flames

A historic country club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, was consumed in a raging fire Thursday morning. Footage from the Oakland Hills Country Club shows black smoke billowing over the sprawling complex as firemen combat the blaze. According to FOX 2, the fire department responded to calls for help around 10 a.m., and every fireman with the department was needed to help fight the inferno. Responders have yet to determine what caused the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The course opened in 1918 and has hosted six U.S. Open Championships, three PGA Championships, and the 2004 Ryder Cup.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
