Harborside acquires further interest in Haight-Ashbury dispensary for $1.3M

By Khyathi Dalal
 3 days ago
Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF) acquired a further 29.9% interest in FGW Haight, a company that has the conditional use approval necessary to operate a cannabis...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haight Ashbury#Dispensary#Hborf#Fgw Haight#Harborside
