Your travel to-do list changes once again this month, following the UK government’s January announcement that it would be easing some travel restrictions from 11 February.Transport secretary Grant Shapps called the shake-up in travel rules “a landmark moment for international travel”, saying: “After nearly two years of necessary but complex travel arrangements these changes will make it cheaper and easier for families to travel, taking advantage of the UK’s high levels of vaccination, and keeping us all safe.”However, the rules are different for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, with tests scrapped altogether for the former, but several measures remaining in place...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO