National Weather Service Issues “Flood Watch”

Effective: 2022-02-17 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Defiance FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected this afternoon before changing over to snow and ice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
