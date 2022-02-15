ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Weather Service Issues “Flood Watch”

 3 days ago

(Undated) – It may be time to attach some pontoons to your car. According to the National Weather Service, we are in line to see...

Flood Watch issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Defiance FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected this afternoon before changing over to snow and ice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Flood Watch issued for Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Paulding FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected this afternoon before changing over to snow and ice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Flood Watch issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mississippi .Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist through the day across the region. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Paducah has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in western Kentucky, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, McLean, Muhlenberg, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * Until 6 PM CST this evening * WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022:. Flood Watch. National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA. 225 AM EST Thu Feb 17...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Maryland

Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather service has put advisories and warning in effect for strong wind gusts overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer said the strong wind gusts will come in from the south late Thursday night. In the 5 p.m. hour, winds...
MARYLAND STATE

