National Weather Service Issues “Flood Watch”

Effective: 2022-02-17 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mississippi .Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist through the day across the region. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Paducah has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in western Kentucky, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, McLean, Muhlenberg, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * Until 6 PM CST this evening * WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO