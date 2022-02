It was so sad to share that the beloved bar and restaurant just before the 34th Street Bridge going into Ocean City was closing its doors. The family that owned and operated Yesterday's Bar in Marmora shared a Facebook post that revealed they were finally closing that chapter of their lives. The McIntyre family chose to sell Yesterday's Bar, but before officially closing the doors, they threw one last shindig this past weekend to commemorate all the great times that were had at the establishment while they were in charge.

