Dr. Edward Belbruno, clinical professor of mathematics and recipient of the Humboldt Award of Germany in Mathematics for 2017-18, has co-authored a paper with Dr. James Green, former chief scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), for the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society that will be published this month. The paper gives new breakthrough insights on the deep mystery of the nature and composition of dark matter in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Dark matter is the material that makes up most of the matter in the universe but itself has not yet been directly measured.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO