Arch Manning is one of the most heavily recruited college football players of all time, and it’s not just because of his name. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning is ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, and has been linked to many of the top schools in the nation. Of course, Arch has family ties to Ole Miss, where Eli and his grandfather Archie played. The Rebels remain firmly in the mix to land the next generation of Manning talent, but in a recent appearance on the Great Dane Nation podcast, Eli revealed he’s not putting any pressure on his nephew’s decision.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO