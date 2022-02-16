Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected.
The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown.
Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
Livent press release (NYSE:LTHM): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.02. Revenue of $122.9M (+49.5% Y/Y) beats by $16.63M. FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects its revenue to be in then range of $540-$600M vs. consensus of $511.60M. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $160-$200M.
Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger once told people at a lunch "all the ways Tesla would fail," Elon Musk recounted. Musk said the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman's comment made him "quite sad." Tesla is currently the world's most valuable carmaker with a market capitalization of $954.3 billion. Elon Musk said billionaire...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock is rising 14.6% premarket on Friday after it posted fourth quarter and forecasts better-than-expected earnings for the year ahead. For the fourth quarter, Unity reported sales of $315.9M, up 43% from the same period last year and beats consensus...
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
A credit score is a crucial point when it comes to buying things like a car or a home. While most people prefer to have “good” credit, some people might wonder if they can buy a home with bad credit. It's possible—here's how. Article continues below advertisement.
Since the beginning of the year, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares have dropped from 14.03% to $8.00 per share. The company began 2022 with the issuance of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for the calendar year 2020, describing Canopy's commitment to sustainability practices. It continued with two recent...
Palantir missed quarterly profit estimates and forecast weaker margins Thursday, as the data analytics software company boosts spending to rebuild its platform and bolster a growing commercial business. Shares of Denver-based Palantir dropped more than 12% and were the most traded across US exchanges, after the company said it expects...
