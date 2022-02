The advertising revenue of Thailand's largest TV entertainment group, BEC World, was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest, falling 29.5% in 2020. Total revenue at the media group declined sharply in 2020 to 5.90 billion Thai baht, down 32.4% from 8.73 billion baht in 2019 and 42.3% lower than 2018's revenue of 10.22 billion baht. The drop in ad revenue was mitigated somewhat by growth in BEC's content licensing revenue from both local and foreign market online platforms in 2020. Meanwhile, RS group's e-commerce revenue insulated it from upheaval in the advertising space. Launched in 2015, the company's e-commerce business benefited from an uptick in home shopping during the pandemic.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO