Palatin Technologies (PTN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

 3 days ago

Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) stock rose 6.0% to $8.76 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 4.87% to $0.37. The company’s...
Benzinga

Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Deere DE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:07 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

AT&T (NYSE:T) - P/E: 8.74. Tegna saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q2 to $0.55 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.88%, which has decreased by 0.31% from 2.19% last quarter. This quarter, DoubleDown Interactive experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
MarketWatch

Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.20 billion, while cost of sales rose 5.0% to $1.91 billion. The realized gold price...
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
Benzinga

Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Aspen Aerogels' Q4 Results

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal lowered the price target on Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) to $45 (an upside of 57.6%) from $65 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company's updated outlook stemming from plans for its thermal runaway expansion for the target drop.
