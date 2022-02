The Three Forks Baptist Association has started a new outreach program for seniors in the high country. According to the associations website persons age 60 and over who live in Watauga County may be eligible to receive a free box of food monthly through a program partnership between the USDA and Baptists on Mission. This free food box is available to residents of Watauga County who are over the age of 60 and meet the income guidelines.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO