2-alarm fire leaves garage shop damaged in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire damaged a garage shop overnight in Southeast Portland, fire officials said.

Early Tuesday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire at Aftershock Garage on SE 50th Avenue near Powell Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they reportedly saw smoke and fire inside the building. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, according to fire officials.

No one was reported hurt.

PF&R told KOIN 6 an arson investigator is on-scene — but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A two-alarm fire damaged Aftershock garage in SE Portland overnight on Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R)

