2-alarm fire leaves garage shop damaged in SE Portland

By Travis Teich
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire damaged a garage shop overnight in Southeast Portland, fire officials said.

Early Tuesday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire at Aftershock Garage on SE 50th Avenue near Powell Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they reportedly saw smoke and fire inside the building. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, according to fire officials.

No one was reported hurt.

PF&R told KOIN 6 an arson investigator is on-scene — but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    A two-alarm fire damaged Aftershock garage in SE Portland overnight on Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R)
    A two-alarm fire damaged Aftershock garage in SE Portland overnight on Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R)
Poor snow plowing caused deadly crash, family claims in suit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of a man who died after his vehicle went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge and fell into the Columbia River, is now suing the Oregon Department of Transportation. It was a Sunday late afternoon almost exactly one year ago, day four of a four day winter storm that hammered […]
