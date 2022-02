Feb 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) expects its net interest income to grow to $53 billion in 2022, up nearly $3 billion from its prior forecast, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said on Friday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse. Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO