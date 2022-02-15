Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with partly sunny conditions

Over the entire history of Chicago weather records, which day of the year has received the most total amount of snow?. Chicago’s snowfall climatology dates back to the 1884-85 snow season and over the course of those 138 seasons, Jan. 26 with a total of 87.4 inches boasts the most snowfall of any day of the year. That total is buoyed by the 16.4 inches that fell in 1967, the first day of the city’s benchmark 23.0 inch “Big Snow”. The “runners-up” snowiest days are Jan. 13 with 70.7 inches and Feb. 6 with 70.0 inches. This data was provided by Meteorologist Steve Bowen, head of Aon’s Catastrophe Insight Unit. The date with the most measurable snowfalls is Jan. 13 with 48 occurrences, followed by Feb. 6 with 46, and Dec. 25 with 43.

