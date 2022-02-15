ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with partly sunny conditions

By Morgan Kolkmeyer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with breezy conditions. Winds: SW 10-15 G25. High: 37....

Winter storm to bring rain, ice then snow to Chicago area

CHICAGO — Spring today, snow tomorrow. The Chicago area will have a spring-like day Wednesday before it’s slammed with a winter storm Thursday. Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning begins at 3 a.m. Thursday and lasts until Thursday night. Wind Advisory Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6...
Over the entire history of Chicago weather records, which day of the year has received the most total amount of snow?

Over the entire history of Chicago weather records, which day of the year has received the most total amount of snow?. Chicago’s snowfall climatology dates back to the 1884-85 snow season and over the course of those 138 seasons, Jan. 26 with a total of 87.4 inches boasts the most snowfall of any day of the year. That total is buoyed by the 16.4 inches that fell in 1967, the first day of the city’s benchmark 23.0 inch “Big Snow”. The “runners-up” snowiest days are Jan. 13 with 70.7 inches and Feb. 6 with 70.0 inches. This data was provided by Meteorologist Steve Bowen, head of Aon’s Catastrophe Insight Unit. The date with the most measurable snowfalls is Jan. 13 with 48 occurrences, followed by Feb. 6 with 46, and Dec. 25 with 43.
A winter storm warning has been issued (again). Here is what you need to prepare

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A developing storm system is threatening the eastern half of the country this week, prompting officials to issue winter storm warnings in Denver and across the Midwest. Arid air from the southwest and moist air from the east will mix with a muggy air mass over Central Texas on Wednesday. This will create the potential for thunderstorms and tornadoes in the southeastern portion of the U.S., while colder temperatures could bring as much as a foot of snow to the northeastern region.
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

