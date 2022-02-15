ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

'I took out one of those pesky deer': 97.1 host Marc Cox's car troubles continue [LISTEN]

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 3 days ago

Marc Cox's string of bad automotive luck this week continued into a Tuesday morning run-in with "Bambi."

"I did all people that live in west St Louis County a large [favor] today," Cox told the rest of The Marc Cox Morning Show crew, "I took out one of those pesky deer."

"I've had a fun couple of days," joked Cox, since Monday he dealt with a tire blowout on the way to the KFTK Studios.

Cox said he violated "rule number one," this morning as he quickly returned to his house after forgetting his phone. "If you are driving down the road, and something catches your eye to the right, and you see that a deer has already managed to cross the road in front of you, you should then brake immediately. Because there are three more morons [deer] behind it, trying to follow it."

St. Louis, MO
