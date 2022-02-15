ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

DWI crash, man suffers serious injuries rolling vehicle at Belle Center curve

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJkfx_0eEtNdgm00

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a crash at Belle Center and Central City Road.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.

METS ambulance transported the male driver to Freeman West hospital suffering serious injuries.

Tpr J.L. Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol releases more information.

Anthony Lockhart, 58, of Joplin, was driving the 2013 Honda Accord, westbound on Belle Center.

[Honda]  failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the roadway, struck a road sign, and overturned .” – Tpr J.L. Prewitt of Troop D

Lockhart was arrested and released to receive medical care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT9M3_0eEtNdgm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGNrs_0eEtNdgm00

The vehicle was totaled. It was removed by Rosenberg Recovery & Towing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8qU6_0eEtNdgm00

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Firefighters find a woman dead after a Neosho fire, and Jurors convict a Missouri man of victim tampering

NEOSHO, Mo. – One person is dead after a fire in Neosho, Missouri. The Newton County Sheriff says the fire happened around 6:00pm Wednesday night on Heron Road in Neosho. When crews put out the fire, they found the body of a woman in her 60s. Authorities have notified the family, but the sheriff has not released the victim’s name...
NEOSHO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper County, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Belle, MO
Joplin, MO
Cars
County
Jasper County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Jasper County, MO
Accidents
City
Neosho, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Winter weather in Southeast Kansas causes dangerous driving conditions

ALLEN & LABETTE COUNTY, Kan.–Road conditions in Southeast Kansas weren’t great for anyone out on the roads. And they got worse the more you headed north. Charles Morse, Emergency Management Director for Labette County says they did see a few accidents relating to this weather. “We had  two-car, non injury accidents out the town here… we have a semi jackknife...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man found guilty, Victim Tampering, he called victim from jail, offering her cash to drop charges

NEOSHO, Mo. – A Neosho man was found guilty by a McDonald County jury after a one-day trial on a sole count of Tampering with a Victim. Sentencing will be set in April. John Martin Hamilton, Jr., 46, was found guilty after just thirty-five minutes of deliberation before the jury rendered their verdict to Judge Gregory Stremel of the 40th...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Coffeyville man sentenced for drive-by shooting and 4 out of 9 suspects sentenced in Lawrence County murder case

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A judge sentences Benjamin Mason, II to 25 years without the possibility of parole for killing 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks in 2019. The Coffeyville, Kansas man pled no contest to a charge of first-degree murder in the case. He had originally been charged with a number of other crimes in the shooting, including *attempted* first degree murder. But those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. Click here for more details on the case.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Kansas man last seen in Webb City, Mo. friends say

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m. February 15. “He has been located safe. Thank you all for your assistance.” – Independence Kansas Police Dept. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Detectives of the Independence Kansas Police Dept are seeking information regarding a missing person who would have traveled through Webb City last week. David Patrick Craig, 35, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Feb...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Crews respond to fiery Joplin crash, signal changes affect downtown driving, and SEK Humane Society hosts chili feed

JOPLIN, Mo. – A pickup over turns and catches fire in a two-vehicle crash just north of Joplin. It happened Saturday night, when a small passenger car heading west on Baseline Boulevard crashed into a pickup truck heading north on Missouri 43. The pickup overturned and caught fire. Asbury Fire and Rescue, Tri-Cities Fire District, and Highway Patrol were among a number of first responders. Watch the full report here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

DWI crash investigation during rush hour on E 32nd

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a serious crash along E 32nd Street.  Specifically 3800 E 32nd near S Doughboy Drive.  Two vehicles involved, one with heavy damage to the passenger side. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. Cpl Sean Higgins of Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pair charged with Felony Drug Trafficking after drug raid

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) release details regarding a narcotics warrant service early Wednesday morning in the Joplin city limits. About 6:30 a.m. February 9, Joplin Police SWAT assisted ODET in the 3100 block of E Kennedy Lane, just south of the Enterprise Industrial Park. Once the scene was secured, “ODET Detectives seized approximately 1 Pound of...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Vehicles#Drug Trafficking#Traffic Accident#Mets#Jasper County Sheriff#Freeman West Hospital#Koam News Now#Joplin News#B B#Fentanyl#Now Tour
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: OKC luxury apartment complex fire under investigation, Missouri redistricting plan in talks, and ‘endemic’ explained

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Investigators begin digging through rubble to determine the cause of the massive fire that smoldered for four days and engulfed a $65-million dollar luxury apartment complex in Oklahoma City that had been under construction. At least 80 firefighters, working in six-hour rotations, were called in to help extinguish the blaze that began on Tuesday at the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Driver cited DWI in crash as pickup flipped Sunday in front of mall

Joplin Police tell us the 25-yo driver of pickup was impaired when he crashed on N Rangeline Sunday. >> https://t.co/16GbOOAMqt — The man is expected in Joplin city court to face the DWI charge. @koamfox14 #joplinnewsfirst #shanbecker pic.twitter.com/urowtpvVy1 — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) February 8, 2022 JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Capt William Davis updates information regarding the crash that...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carport and cars burn at Mayflower Apartments in historic Murphysburg Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted with reports of a fire in the 500 block S Moffett. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Witnesses on our tipline contacting Joplin News First reported an explosion or “pop” and flames broke out under a carport behind the Mayflower Apartments, 602 W 5th, in the Historic Murphysburg Neighborhood.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa County Sheriff investigates 5-year old shot, fatal crash kills 18-year old in Green County, and welding competition underway

FAIRLAND, Okla. – The Ottawa County Sheriff investigates a shooting that sent a five-year old boy to the hospital. It happened early yesterday morning at a home on North Main in Fairland, Oklahoma. Authorities say someone attempting to shoot a dog missed and the bullet went into the house and hit the five-year old boy in bed. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean says while the investigation is still ongoing, they already know who the shooter is, and that it wasn’t intentional.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
756
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy