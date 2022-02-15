DWI crash, man suffers serious injuries rolling vehicle at Belle Center curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a crash at Belle Center and Central City Road.
Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.
METS ambulance transported the male driver to Freeman West hospital suffering serious injuries.
Tpr J.L. Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol releases more information.
Anthony Lockhart, 58, of Joplin, was driving the 2013 Honda Accord, westbound on Belle Center.
“ [Honda] failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the roadway, struck a road sign, and overturned .” – Tpr J.L. Prewitt of Troop D
Lockhart was arrested and released to receive medical care.
The vehicle was totaled. It was removed by Rosenberg Recovery & Towing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.
