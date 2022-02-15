Nice but dry weather today, cooler temps for the weekend

Rain will clear Charlotte in the next hour and by 9 am for the rest of the region. Temps will fall into the low to mid-50s and stay steady through the day. A strong cold front, that likely produced at least two tornadoes in Alabama is still moving through the region this morning. It has produced strong winds causing thousands to lose power in the region. Expect the breezy weather to continue through the start of the weekend. Rain will clear for most by the morning commute. The warmest part of the day has already happened with temps falling into the 50s over the next few hours before leveling off (temps for the mountains will fall into the 30s). Winds will transition out of the northwest today with gusts up to 30 mph possible through Saturday. Sunny and mild through the weekend with highs near if not slightly above average. Early next week a very soggy pattern will take shape. Rain begins Monday night and will stay in the forecast through much of next week. Flooding could be a concern, as well the potential for severe weather by mid-week as temps climb into the low 70s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO