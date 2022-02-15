Nice but dry weather today, cooler temps for the weekend
Cool and dry weather today before cooler weather arrives Friday in time for the weekend.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and upper 60s, but we'll also need to watch for high fire danger. That's not something we usually talk about around here, but with low humidity, breezy winds, and a lot of dead vegetation due to dry weather and winter it won't be hard for brush fires to start. Don't burn anything today.”
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild temps, very pleasant. High: 68. Winds: SE 6-12.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Few passing showers possible. Warmer, bit more humid. Becoming breezy. Low: S 54, N 47. High: 72.
THURSDAY: 80% numerous showers and storms. Some strong to severe, most North. Windy, warm. Humid.
Low: S 64, N 60. High: 78.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Breezy. Low: S 47, N 42. High: 53.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chilly temps. Low: S 42, N 36. High: 51.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Milder temps. Low: S 43, N 37. High: 62.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 30% spotty showers. Mild, becoming a bit more humid. Low: S 48, N 43.
High: 65.
