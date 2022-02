The shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) are struggling on the charts and have been for much of 2022, down 31.7% year-to-date with multiple pullbacks saved by a new floor at the $12 level. At last check, PLTR was down 11.1% to trade at $12.42, following a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report that saw earnings miss Wall Street's expectations. Revenue, on the other hand, did beat forecasts, though it did evidently little to help the plummeting stock, which is down more than 54% in the last 12 months.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO