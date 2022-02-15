ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alabama civil rights leaders respond to the latest bomb threat to HBCUs

By Archie Snowden
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EexC1_0eEtMizm00

(WHNT) — Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee cancelled classes on Monday after yet another bomb threat to an historically Black college or university. It’s the 20th such threat in the past two months.

These disturbing threats of violence have shaken the Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) community and Alabama civil rights leaders are speaking out.

‘The heart has been ripped out’: Birmingham city councilor votes against proposed changes to her district

“Unfortunately, this is part of a long legacy,” said April England-Albright, a civil litigation attorney based in Atlanta.

Since the first day of Black History Month, these threats are still happening. Civil rights activists and community leaders held a virtual discussion to ease fears and to map out a plan to make their voices heard before history repeats itself before it’s too late.

“Seeing these re-emerging kinds of tactics are extremely concerning,” said Dejuana Thompson, President of the Birmingham Civil Rights Society.

Monday was also the fourth time that Howard University in Washington D. C. was threatened in the past two months. Black civil rights leaders in Alabama say these acts reminds us that the bomb threats against Black learning institutions and houses of worship are deeply rooted in American history and should not be taken lightly.

Sewell, Brooks only Alabama reps to vote for end to forced arbitration

“When we think that they are a one-off moment or that they are not rooted in some systemic practice and theory, that is when I feel the most uncovered. It’s when I feel the most concerned for alarm,” said Thompson.

Leaders believe that because of history, now is the time to ramp up the laws for these criminal acts of discrimination.

“Historically this is the correct moment to right the wrong because it’s not a quota, it’s something that should have already happened,” said Albright.

Thompson believes that these threats to American institutions should be a moment to revisit how Black history is taught is schools.

Alabama A&M University received hoax bomb threat

“We can’t just operate as if these things didn’t happen or that they are not happening now or it just happened one time and it’s not going to happen again,” Thompson concluded. “Because history has shown that there is a pattern to terrorism and there is a pattern to hate crimes.”

A “shelter-in-place” order was issued Monday morning for students, faculty and staff at Fisk University in Nashville. Although there were no bomb materials found, the threat has shaken the HBCU community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
City
Birmingham, AL
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Alabama bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. A divided House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would do away with the current permit requirement for a person who carries a […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

During Black History Month, Birmingham buses will feature historic residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During Black History Month, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will roll out buses to honor local Black Birmingham residents for their activism and achievements. The 2022 bus design depicts images and quotes from three successful black leaders who have made an impact on Birmingham, including: Charlotte Shaw – BJCTA Executive Director […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Civil Rights#Bomb Threat#Whnt#Fisk University#Hbcu#American
CBS 42

Police searching for escaped Birmingham inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from her work assignment Thursday in Birmingham. Richa Antoinette Rogers, 36, reportedly left HER assigned job location in the city at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. She was being held at the Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS 42

CBS 42

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy