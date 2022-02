Victims of paedophile priests in Italy will unveil Tuesday a campaign dubbed "Beyond the Great Silence", pushing for an independent investigation into clerical abuse carried out on the Vatican's doorstop. As inquiries across the United States, Europe and Australia have exposed the scale of the sex abuse problem within the Church -- and also a decades-long cover-up -- many groups say Italy can no longer avoid scrutiny. "The government must act, must take advantage of the momentum created by impartial investigations elsewhere," Francesco Zanardi, founder of Rete l'Abuso (Abuse Network), told AFP. "If Italy doesn't do it now, I fear it never will," said Zanardi, who was abused by a priest as a young teen.

