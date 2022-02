Bully 2 is still thought to be in the works, despite the recent confirmation that GTA 6 is in development at Rockstar. In conversation with Twitter account @Bully2Source, known leaker Tom Henderson confirmed that he stands by the statement "there's something going on with the Bully series," despite a Grand Theft Auto project being in the works. In December, he tweeted that a sequel to Bully was going to be a surprise reveal at The Game Awards and that a playable version had been made. With the rumoured reveal not taking place, we currently have no evidence that it is in the works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO