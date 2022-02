GREEN RIVER, WYOMING – According to the Green River Police Department’s Facebook Page, officers are investigating a possible scam. It was reported an individual posted information about seeking vendors for a craft show. The individual once contacted requests a $45.00 fee for reserving a spot, to be paid with PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle. Officers have verified with the City Parks and Rec Department that no reservations have been made for those dates. Please be cautious when giving out personal information or making payments in these situations. It is a good idea to verify events before making payment arrangements.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO