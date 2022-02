Have you ever thought about the amount of times you've used a bridge to cross the Red River? Even if you don't cross it a couple of times every day of the work week (like a lot of people do), I'm willing to bet that you're on one of our bridges pretty frequently. Do you ever think about how safe they are? According to the latest numbers, the chance of that span of steel and concrete crumbling underneath your wheels may be higher than you think.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO