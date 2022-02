The end is near, but for whom? AMC has released the very first, 15-second teaser for Better Call Saul season 6, the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk. To say things have become tense in this series would be an extraordinary understatement, and the teaser does nothing to cut that tension. It appears to depict the aftermath of the scene in Mexico at the end of season 5, and twin hitmen Leonel and Marco Salamanca stroll across the crime scene wearing their iconic silver skull boots. And although this Better Call Saul final season teaser video doesn’t explicitly reveal the release date of season 6, fans speculate that the date might be secretly hidden in it.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO