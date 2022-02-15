ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France: Russian retreat from Ukranian border would be positive sign

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France has not yet verified whether Russia is pulling back some troops from Ukraine's border but if the information is correct, this would be a "positive sign", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists.

"If it is confirmed, this is a good thing," Attal said, adding: "This shows (...) we can continue the dialogue, that the path of diplomacy is a path on which we can move further."

Russia's defence ministry said earlier that some troops in the country's military districts adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills, boosting the rouble on foreign exchange markets. read more

NATO's chief also welcomed signals that Russia may be looking for a diplomatic solution amid a military build-up on Ukraine's border but urged Moscow to demonstrate its will to act. read more

