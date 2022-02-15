ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What happens to the losing team’s merchandise after the Super Bowl?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hf6cO_0eEtLmYt00

(NEXSTAR) – Immediately after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl, fans could buy merchandise to rep the new reigning champs. The same would have been true had the Bengals won: The NFL was prepared to sell “Super Bowl Champions” hats, sweatshirts, shirts and more, all emblazoned with the Bengals logo.

So what happens with all that pre-made apparel from the losing team? They don’t just get sent to the landfill or incinerated. The clothing has a second life somewhere far away from the team’s hometown, and getting there is quite the journey.

That process is managed by the nonprofit Good360, an organization that matches donations with local nonprofits around the world. This is Good360’s eighth year working with the NFL on repurposing merchandise not just from the Super Bowl losers, but also from the teams who lose the AFC and NFC Championship games, said chief development and marketing officer Shari Rudolph.

The Super Bowl ads everyone is still talking about

“This year, sadly for the Cincinnati Bengals, we will be gathering all the Bengals merchandise and bringing it to a central place in the U.S., which we don’t disclose because of the sensitivity and security needed around this donation,” explained Rudolph.

From there, Good360 works with its network of nonprofits to find a recipient.

“It could go anywhere from Africa, the Middle East, some regions in Asia or South America, but they all leave the U.S. and they are put in the hands of a nonprofit that has a verified need for those particular types of items,” Rudolph said.

The quantity of leftover Super Bowl apparel numbers in the “few thousands,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph couldn’t reveal where this batch of Bengals items will end up, but said a lot of thought goes into the clothings’ final destination. “For example, we wouldn’t want to send thousands of apparel items into a community that relies on textile manufacturing for jobs. We want to really be sensitive to that. We don’t want to put things into an area thats going to cause disruption or more issues.”

Fan tackled after running onto the field during Super Bowl

Rudolph said her nonprofit works to make sure the people who receive the NFL clothing items will put them to good use and protect the league’s brand. They don’t want the t-shirts and sweatshirts going to waste – or ending up in online auctions.

Once the recipient is confirmed, Good360 works to figure out what other needs that local nonprofit might need. They try and source those goods, too, so they can fill a full shipping container before sending it overseas.

She hoped Bengals fans could find some comfort in the fact that while they may not be able to have bragging rights with a Super Bowl champs t-shirt, someone will benefit from owning it.

“There is a little bit of a silver lining [for the losing team]. We get to take these goods somewhere we can find a good home for them and they don’t go to waste.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#Nfc Championship
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Apple responds to critics following Super Bowl performance

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had a fairly rough Super Bowl. Plenty of people were eager to remind him of that fact, considering how many fellow players he’s rubbed the wrong way. On Thursday, Apple finally responded to the countless comments from fans and players alike following his performance...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Simmons Thinks 2 Teams Are In Play For Tom Brady

Bill Simmons is going on record that there are two teams in play to land Tom Brady’s services should he come out of retirement. Speaking on his Ringer podcast with Kevin Clark, Simmons thinks Brady would play for the Miami Dolphins or his hometown San Francisco 49ers. “Well, Kev,...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Announce Decision On Head Coach Zac Taylor

After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
NFL
FanSided

Five Chiefs who have played their last game in Kansas City

We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year, and, in turn, it is time to ramp up analysis and speculation on what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs roster through free agency. This year’s free agency class in Kansas City carries with it the weight of nostalgia, as it is highlighted by 16 members of the Super Bowl 54 championship roster. The business of the NFL has always been cutthroat to those within, but in a moment like this, fans can feel its harsh nature, first-hand, as well.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy