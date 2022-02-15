Registration open for state fair's second Kickoff to Summer event

The Minnesota State Fair is doing it again.

They're having the Kickoff To Summer at the historic fairgrounds, and registration for tickets must be made by the end of the week.

It's scheduled for May 26 through 30, and will again feature favorite state fair foods, live music, attractions, and specialty shops.

The Kickoff to Summer was held for the first time ever last year.

It was a welcome-back event after the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 state fair.

Just like last year, tickets are reserved for time slots, and each slot is limited to 15,000 tickets.

That's 5,000 more tickets per time slot than were sold a year ago.

Here are the time slots:

Thursday, May 26, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12.50 each.

Ticket holders will be subject to any health and safety protocols that are still in effect at the time of the event.

There will be a random drawing after registration ends on Friday.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair begins Aug. 25 and ends Labor Day, Sept. 5.