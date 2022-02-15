ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IL

Fire completely destroys Monroe County, Illinois home Tuesday morning

By Monica Ryan, Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ns7G1_0eEtKfYr00

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – A home was completely lost to a fire in Hecker, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home located on West Monroe Street at about 6 a.m. Chris Egner is the homeowner. At the time the fire started, Egner said all he saw was black, and then he got out of the home as fast as possible. He was uninjured. His two dogs made it out but he said his parrot didn’t.

Top story: Elusive witness admits she lied about 1996 St. Louis murder case

In the moments following the fire, Egner was rightfully upset, but he was glad to be out alive. He said he was going to be alright but doesn’t know what’s next.

Hecker Fire Chief Kevin Biffer said the cause of the fire is under investigation. When Biffer’s crew arrived at the home, they found Egner waiting outside.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Building in East Carondelet, Illinois on fire Thursday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A building was on fire early Thursday morning in East Carondelet, Illinois. Fire crews were called just after 4 a.m. to extinguish a fire on Westview Farms Lane. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. No one was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Illinois Department of Corrections plans to downsize

VANDALIA, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Corrections is making plans to downsize. Prison populations are decreasing and maintenance costs are rising. The plan calls for a reduction of the inmate population at the Vandalia Correctional Center. This step could save the state $12 million. Cuts would also be made at the prison in Pontiac, […]
VANDALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hecker, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Monroe County, IL
Government
County
Monroe County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX 2

Car hits ice and crashes into O’Fallon, Missouri home

O’FALLON, Mo. – A driver lost control on the ice late Thursday night in O’Fallon, Missouri and crashed into a house. That accident happened just before midnight on Westridge Drive. The driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The car left a gaping hole in the house. The driver was okay. The homeowner […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

Multiple cars flooded in O’Fallon, Illinois

O’FALLON, Ill. – Multiple cars were flooded in O’Fallon, Illinois early Thursday morning. Street flooding stranded one motorist on Bristlecone Drive, just north of I-64. FOX 2’s meteorologist Jaime Travers was checking out the area in the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner. The storm sewer system couldn’t handle all of the rain overnight, and the […]
O'FALLON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

February on pace for 71% drop in reported COVID cases in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – February is more than half finished and Missouri is on pace for a stunning drop in COVID-19 cases. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,116,456 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,340 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 14,877 total deaths as of Thursday, Feb. 17, an increase of 6 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.33%.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Semi-truck was stuck on railroad tracks in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A semi-truck was stuck on some railroad tracks Wednesday night. The incident happened at a crossing on East Grand Avenue in North St. Louis. The driver hit a pole, and subsequently, part of the truck blocked the tracks. Police called to have train traffic stop until those tracks could be cleared. FOX 2’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter Storm warning in effect for St. Louis until Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm system sweeping across the country Thursday has turned streets into ice-slicked rinks in major Kansas and Missouri cities. The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Crash closes multiple lanes of EB I-64 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Three right lanes of eastbound I-64 in Chesterfield are closed Friday morning due to a crash. MoDOT said this is just past Timberlake Manor. The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. MoDOT expects the incident to be cleared by 8:13 a.m. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

North St. Louis home seriously damaged by fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis home caught fire and was seriously damaged early Wednesday morning. The fire started at about 12:30 at a home on St. Ferdinand and Bishop PL Scott. The man who lives there wasn’t home at the time, but he told firefighters smoking materials in the home likely started the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy