Fire completely destroys Monroe County, Illinois home Tuesday morning

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – A home was completely lost to a fire in Hecker, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home located on West Monroe Street at about 6 a.m. Chris Egner is the homeowner. At the time the fire started, Egner said all he saw was black, and then he got out of the home as fast as possible. He was uninjured. His two dogs made it out but he said his parrot didn’t.

In the moments following the fire, Egner was rightfully upset, but he was glad to be out alive. He said he was going to be alright but doesn’t know what’s next.

Hecker Fire Chief Kevin Biffer said the cause of the fire is under investigation. When Biffer’s crew arrived at the home, they found Egner waiting outside.

